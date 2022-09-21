Read full article on original website
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.
A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
fox10phoenix.com
Crash shuts down portion of Van Buren Street in Phoenix
Van Buren Street will be closed from 48th St. to 44th St. in Phoenix due to a crash involving a dump truck. Police say the car's driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
KTAR.com
Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain to close Monday for nearby roadwork
PHOENIX — The popular Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain will be closed to the public Monday due to a repaving project in Paradise Valley. The town will work on road improvements near the trailhead, which is located at 4925 E. McDonald Drive. The project, part of Paradise Valley’s Annual Pavement Preservation work, will repave McDonald Drive from Tatum Boulevard to Casa Blanca Drive this month.
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open
Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy fall weather
Fall is officially here! Here’s a dozen Valley places to dine outside in the Valley and take advantage of the fall weather.
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
KTAR.com
Sunset Point Rest Area north of Phoenix on I-17 to close for renovations
PHOENIX – The next phase of the Sunset Point Rest Area renovation starts Wednesday, when the facility will be closed to most vehicles until next year, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. Sunset Point, known for its scenic views, is a convenient Interstate 17 break spot between Phoenix and...
Valley family opens new concept: 'Frutilandia x Taqueria Factory’ in Chandler
The Garfio family opened their first Frutilandia location 16 years ago in Arizona and now they opened a new concept in Chandler called the Taqueria Factory!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX — It’s a sports-heavy weekend in the Valley with the Diamondbacks hosting their final series of the season, the Cardinals returning home after a thrilling win and Arizona State football kicking off conference play. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix.
'It's finally going to happen': After supply chain issues, Valley restaurant is close to opening its doors
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A Valley restaurant is just a few weeks away from finally opening its doors after supply chain issues delayed hundreds of thousands of dollars in equipment needed to open for months. Owner Jason Clouse has been paying rent on space for his restaurant, Loco J's...
KTAR.com
I-10 closure in East Valley, extensive Loop 303 closure in West Valley to slow weekend drivers
PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley will have to contend with an Interstate 10 closure for Broadway Curve project work while those traveling in the West Valley will deal with a 25-mile closure on Loop 303, according to state transportation officials. In the East Valley, I-10 will be...
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
kjzz.org
Our Street: How Gilbert's Agritopia is engineered to fight suburban loneliness
The Show's series Our Street is taking a closer look at neighborhoods around metro Phoenix — and what makes them tick. Joe Johnston is an engineer by training and the founder of a community in east Gilbert: Agritopia. He’s recognizable around these parts for a lot of reasons, one of which is his signature hat and big smile.
KTAR.com
2 suspects outstanding after separate deadly hit-and-runs in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two people died after hit-and-runs occurred in Phoenix when the cars drove away from the separate scenes, authorities said. Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night, Phoenix police responded to the area of 91st Avenue and Palm Lane involving a serious collision. Officers learned an adult female had been...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property
PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
