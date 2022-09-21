Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio.
The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union
The average residential customer will see a $3.04 to $4.01 increase in their monthly water bill and a $0 to $4.97 increase in their monthly sewer bill.
Aqua service territories where rates are set by local government ordinance rather than the PUCO are not impacted by today’s decision.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0