ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGbm0_0i4hT98o00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio.

The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.

Home Depot workers petition to form 1st store-wide union

The average residential customer will see a $3.04 to $4.01 increase in their monthly water bill and a $0 to $4.97 increase in their monthly sewer bill.

Aqua service territories where rates are set by local government ordinance rather than the PUCO are not impacted by today’s decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fischer Homes starts residential construction at $275 million mixed-use development in Hilliard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s largest homebuilders is starting construction on new housing at a $275 million mixed-use development. Fischer Homes will offer single-family housing in the new residential development, called Alton Place. Located at the northwest corner of Roberts and Alton Darby Creek roads, the master-planned community will also […]
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Columbus City Council looking at $20 minimum wage for some workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As interest rates rise for the third month in a row, the City of Columbus is looking at different ways to put more money in some workers' pockets. The council is looking at raising the minimum wage to $20 an hour for future companies looking to come to the city to receive tax incentives.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

New program aims to ‘beautify’ Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — City leaders are calling on residents to submit their ideas to “beautify” Columbus. 614 Beautiful is a program that is looking to make improvements to the city through a number of projects, including new parks, landscape enhancements and public art. The ideas are being solicited from the community, with the winning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Aqua Ohio#Home Depot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Shoppers react to possible Kroger strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everyday thousands of Central Ohioans stop in to Kroger to shop, but with a recent strike authorization the company said check out lines could become longer while help becomes scarce. Since the start of the pandemic, Holland Howl has had to make more frequent stops to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
GALLOWAY, OH
WKBN

2022 stimulus: How OH stacks up to other states

Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas.
Beacon

ODOT construction includes roundabout

Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy