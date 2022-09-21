Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio.

The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.

The average residential customer will see a $3.04 to $4.01 increase in their monthly water bill and a $0 to $4.97 increase in their monthly sewer bill.

Aqua service territories where rates are set by local government ordinance rather than the PUCO are not impacted by today’s decision.

