ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wylie#Bends#Caerphilly Council#Pontllanfraith#Cardiff#University Hospital
Daily Mail

Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears

A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Young girl rushed to hospital with head injury after rollercoaster horror in which terrified children were left dangling '20ft in the air for 90 minutes' after ride suddenly stopped

Terrified parents clung on to their screaming children for 90 minutes after a rollercoaster broke down 20ft in the air, with one child being rushed to the hospital with a head injury. Horrified witnesses say young children were dangling from the ride at Pleasureland, in Southport, Merseyside on Saturday. A...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register

A teenage boy who took his own life was removed from children’s social services caseload just five months before, an inquest as heard.Jade Hutchings, 18, took his own life at his family home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex on May 21, 2020.An inquest into his death opened on Monday in Horsham and statements from his mother Beatrice and father Kerry said the family felt “multiple opportunities” to intervene had been missed and if they had not, Jade may still be alive.In a statement read out to the court, Mrs Hutchings said Jade’s issues first began in 2015 when she and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail

An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played

A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.The coroner added: “But Molly had no such...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told

A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them

Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students. Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kitten and rabbit thrown from car window in Chesterfield

A kitten and a rabbit have been rescued after being "callously" thrown from a car window on to a road in Chesterfield. The RSPCA began an investigation after a woman saw the incident on Broomhill Road, Old Whittington, on Tuesday. It said she was driving along the road when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy