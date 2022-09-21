ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Emmanuel Sanders announces next chapter

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bdv7i_0i4hSyWd00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After announcing his retirement from the National Football League weeks ago, former Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders teased that his next chapter will involve television.

Now, we know where and when to tune in.

Emmanuel Sanders retires from NFL after 12 years

Sanders announced on Twitter that he will be making his debut on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning show at 7 a.m. MDT Sunday.

The Super Bowl champion shared a highlight reel in the announcement and said he’s “excited to take what I have learned on the field & be able to provide my insight and opinions in a fun/professional environment.”

WATCH: Emmanuel Sanders full retirement announcement

Sanders played for the Broncos from 2014-2018. He played a total of 12 years in the NFL with three Super Bowl appearances and two Pro Bowl appearances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran Free Agent Announces He's Signing With Ravens

Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. Pierre-Paul had a visit with the Ravens organization on Wednesday and head coach John Harbaugh expressed interest in signing the 33-year-old pass rusher. Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons in Tampa Bay, helping the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Steelers' Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is reportedly facing a multi-game suspension.Kazee has been suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policies, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.The Steelers placed Kazee on injured reserve last month after he suffered an injury in the preseason. The Steelers' next three games are against the Browns, Jets and Bills. Kazee will serve his suspension while on IR, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday

In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
EVERGREEN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy