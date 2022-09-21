Nvidia Makes A 'Quantum Leap' At GTC 2022: Ada Lovelace RTX GPUs, Omniverse Cloud, DRIVE Thor Superchip For Autonomous Vehicles

Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
NVIDIA GET3D is an AI Model Capable of Populating Virtual Worlds with High-Fidelity Objects and Characters
Populating huge virtual worlds could be an issue for some game developers, and that’s why NVIDIA GET3D was created. This AI model can populate virtual worlds with a diverse array of 3D buildings, vehicles, characters and more after being trained using only 2D images. The model then generates 3D shapes with high-fidelity textures and complex geometric details.
tipranks.com
The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn’t really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Microsoft Security Head Zeroes On AI For Cybersecurity At Q&A Session; Pitches For Multi-Cloud
Microsoft Corp MSFT security chief Charlie Bell reorganized, combining groups scattered across businesses like Azure cloud, Windows, and Office, and hired some new executives while eliminating some open roles as the company aspired to become a security leader amid rampant nation-state hacking, and the war in Ukraine. The former Amazon.com...
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
home.cern
CERN openlab trains next generation of computing experts
In July and August, 32 students came to CERN to work hands-on with cutting-edge computing technologies through the CERN openlab Summer Student programme. Last week, the students presented their projects in a series of five-minute “lightning talks”. CERN openlab is a unique public–private partnership, through which CERN collaborates...
Nature.com
Optimal selective floor cleaning using deep learning algorithms and reconfigurable robot hTetro
Floor cleaning robots are widely used in public places like food courts, hospitals, and malls to perform frequent cleaning tasks. However, frequent cleaning tasks adversely impact the robot's performance and utilize more cleaning accessories (such as brush, scrubber, and mopping pad). This work proposes a novel selective area cleaning/spot cleaning framework for indoor floor cleaning robots using RGB-D vision sensor-based Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network, deep learning algorithms, and an optimal complete waypoints path planning method. In this scheme, the robot will clean only dirty areas instead of the whole region. The selective area cleaning/spot cleaning region is identified based on the combination of two strategies: tracing the human traffic patterns and detecting stains and trash on the floor. Here, a deep Simple Online and Real-time Tracking (SORT) human tracking algorithm was used to trace the high human traffic region and Single Shot Detector (SSD) MobileNet object detection framework for detecting the dirty region. Further, optimal shortest waypoint coverage path planning using evolutionary-based optimization was incorporated to traverse the robot efficiently to the designated selective area cleaning/spot cleaning regions. The experimental results show that the SSD MobileNet algorithm scored 90% accuracy for stain and trash detection on the floor. Further, compared to conventional methods, the evolutionary-based optimization path planning scheme reduces 15% percent of navigation time and 10% percent of energy consumption.
techeblog.com
DARPA RACER Program Has Autonomous Off-Road Vehicles That Can Navigate Complex Environments
Unlike this Corvette buggy, the autonomous off-road vehicles in the DARPA RACER program does not require a human driver behind the wheel. That’s right, the Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency (RACER) program can autonomously navigate complex environments by identifying, classifying, and avoiding obstacles at higher speeds. The...
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
ScienceBlog.com
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
Nature.com
Physics-embedded graph network for accelerating phase-field simulation of microstructure evolution in additive manufacturing
The phase-field (PF) method is a physics-based computational approach for simulating interfacial morphology. It has been used to model powder melting, rapid solidification, and grain structure evolution in metal additive manufacturing (AM). However, traditional direct numerical simulation (DNS) of the PF method is computationally expensive due to sufficiently small mesh size. Here, a physics-embedded graph network (PEGN) is proposed to leverage an elegant graph representation of the grain structure and embed the classic PF theory into the graph network. By reformulating the classic PF problem as an unsupervised machine learning task on a graph network, PEGN efficiently solves temperature field, liquid/solid phase fraction, and grain orientation variables to minimize a physics-based loss/energy function. The approach is at least 50 times faster than DNS in both CPU and GPU implementation while still capturing key physical features. Hence, PEGN allows to simulate large-scale multi-layer and multi-track AM build effectively.
dronedj.com
Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer
Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
Tesla Plans To Have Thousands Of Humanoid Robots Work In Its Factories
Tesla Inc.'s TSLA AI Day 2 is coming up on Sept. 30 when the company will give updates on its self-driving vehicles, dojo supercomputer and Optimus, its humanoid robot in development. While the Tesla Bot was unveiled in August 2021, not much more has been revealed since then. That changes...
TechCrunch
These autonomous, wireless robots could dance on a human hair
Now, you may remember a similarly small machine from a few months ago, sitting proudly on the rim of a penny. Small, yes — but calling it a robot isn’t quite accurate. It was a tiny machine, for sure, but it operated through being repeatedly heated and cooled, leading it to expand and contract its legs.
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
Crystal Group maximizes physical and data protections for military applications with new NVMe M.2 drive
HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today the release of a ruggedized and tamper-proof NVMe M.2 drive validated across their portfolio of rugged, high-performance compute solutions for tactical edge applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005265/en/ The new NVMe M.2 drive integrates proprietary Crystal Group ruggedization techniques with the tamper-evident Seagate BarraCuda 515 SSD to meet DoD cybersecurity and environmental operating requirements in a single solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
