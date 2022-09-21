ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

September 22nd Marks The First Day Of Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The autumnal equinox has officially commenced! In simpler terms it’s fall! As the sun makes its way across the celestial equator southbound the days get shorter and the foliage changes making for a beautiful site on every corner of the Queen City. We tend to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation

I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Carolinas
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060

According to a news report from The Center Square, the 2020 Census reveals a decent amount of growth for the population of the United States of America. The US population grew about seven percent from 2010 to 2020 which means there are twenty million more people living here than we had in the past decade. Now, more than eighty percent of metro areas in the U.S. have been reporting population growth according to demographic data from the D.C.-based firm called Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Airport Temporarily Closing Upper Roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport’s upper-level roadway is temporarily closing to begin roadway canopy construction for the Terminal Lobby Expansion. At 10 p.m. on September 27, the closure will go into effect. It will remain closed until Wednesday, October 12th at 4 a.m. During the two-week closure, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy