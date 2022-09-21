Read full article on original website
Related
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
City of Charlotte giving away free compostable yard waste bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are slowly moving into fall here in the Queen City, and as you start to clean up those fall leaves and debris, the city of Charlotte is giving away compostable yard waste bags in exchange for plastic bags. Charlotte Solid Waste Services worked hard last...
wccbcharlotte.com
September 22nd Marks The First Day Of Fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The autumnal equinox has officially commenced! In simpler terms it’s fall! As the sun makes its way across the celestial equator southbound the days get shorter and the foliage changes making for a beautiful site on every corner of the Queen City. We tend to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
country1037fm.com
Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation
I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
WCNC
I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Homicide investigation underway in University area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060
According to a news report from The Center Square, the 2020 Census reveals a decent amount of growth for the population of the United States of America. The US population grew about seven percent from 2010 to 2020 which means there are twenty million more people living here than we had in the past decade. Now, more than eighty percent of metro areas in the U.S. have been reporting population growth according to demographic data from the D.C.-based firm called Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
WBTV
Power returns to 3K customers after line fire in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in west Charlotte on Thursday due to a line catching fire. The power outage was first reported around 3:30 p.m. due to the fire on Remount Road. Duke Energy says the fire has since been extinguished and there are no road closures.
Construction begins on The Perch apartments in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Work is underway on Ram Realty Advisors’ newest multifamily project in Charlotte’s West End. Called The Perch, the two-building apartment project at 718 Gesco St. will be 217,000 square feet and have 213 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with balconies and uptown views. Amenities...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Airport Temporarily Closing Upper Roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport’s upper-level roadway is temporarily closing to begin roadway canopy construction for the Terminal Lobby Expansion. At 10 p.m. on September 27, the closure will go into effect. It will remain closed until Wednesday, October 12th at 4 a.m. During the two-week closure, the...
Action 9 helps retired CMS employee get more than $14,000 for short-term disability
CHARLOTTE — A retired guidance counselor said she worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for almost 16 years when she started having health issues and needed to take time off. She wasn’t worried about losing income because she had short-term disability, but the woman contacted Channel 9 after she spent about...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way Charlotte crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
Comments / 0