Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO