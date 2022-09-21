Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN
Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
Mayweather Wants 'Real Fight' With McGregor, Demands At Least $100 Million
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the legalized bank robbing phase of his career, frequently appearing in insanely lucrative exhibition matches. Mayweather last fought in a professional boxing match in 2017 and knocked out UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, the now 45-year-old Mayweather has only engaged in exhibitions. In 2018,...
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
'Venom' actor Tom Hardy is now a champion fighter after surprise entry at a UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition
Tom Hardy isn't just an action star on the big screen: He can throw down in real life, too. The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England over the weekend and ultimately walked away with the top prize, The Guardian reports.
Frank Sanchez says he is 'best heavyweight in the world' and could target Joyce vs Parker winner
Frank Sanchez believes he is the 'best heavyweight in the world' and could be lying in wait for the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker winner. The unbeaten Cuban sits at No 3 in the WBO rankings, just behind Joyce and Parker, and will be watching closely as his heavyweight rivals battle for the WBO interim title this weekend.
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang
Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Frank Warren confirms the contract for December's fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is 'not signed yet'... with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn saying the deal was being 'rectified'
Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has not yet been signed - but remains optimisitc about it taking place. Eddie Hearn, from AJ's Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the contract had arrived, but there were a few things to...
Keyshawn Davis Boxing News
Boxing Results: Blue Chip Prospect Keyshawn Davis Defeats Tienda. By Vince D’Writer: In the co-feature bout of the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao card, Olympic Silver medalist Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis went to work on …. Results / Photos: Impressive Keyshawn Davis Stops Tienda, Shakur Wins!. September 24th, 2022.
Look: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next
Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor sometime in 2023, per MailOnline Sport. Mayweather said he would prefer an exhibition matchup, but there have been talks about making it a professional bout. "We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real...
Frank Warren wins purse bid for Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker, targeted for Nov.5th
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren has won the purse bid with a $305,000 winning bid for the Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker clash for the interim WBO 168-lb title. The fight is reportedly being pegged for November 5th. Hopefully, the 34-year-old Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) doesn’t suffer an injury...
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
