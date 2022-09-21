ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Will Recieve $15-20 Million For His Exhibition Bout At Super RIZIN

Floyd Mayweather has revealed his purse for his upcoming exhibition fight. Mayweather will return to action on September 25 when he competes in an exhibition fight once again. He faces Japanese fighter MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura (16-3) at Super RIZIN. Since retiring from professional boxing at 50-0, Mayweather has taken a liking to exhibition fights, and this will be his fourth.
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Wants 'Real Fight' With McGregor, Demands At Least $100 Million

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the legalized bank robbing phase of his career, frequently appearing in insanely lucrative exhibition matches. Mayweather last fought in a professional boxing match in 2017 and knocked out UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, the now 45-year-old Mayweather has only engaged in exhibitions. In 2018,...
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
ESPN

Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement

Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang

Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr

Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Daily Mail

Frank Warren confirms the contract for December's fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is 'not signed yet'... with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn saying the deal was being 'rectified'

Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has not yet been signed - but remains optimisitc about it taking place. Eddie Hearn, from AJ's Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the contract had arrived, but there were a few things to...
BoxingNews24.com

Keyshawn Davis Boxing News

Boxing Results: Blue Chip Prospect Keyshawn Davis Defeats Tienda. By Vince D’Writer: In the co-feature bout of the Shakur Stevenson-Robson Conceicao card, Olympic Silver medalist Keyshawn “The Businessman” Davis went to work on …. Results / Photos: Impressive Keyshawn Davis Stops Tienda, Shakur Wins!. September 24th, 2022.
The Spun

Look: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor sometime in 2023, per MailOnline Sport. Mayweather said he would prefer an exhibition matchup, but there have been talks about making it a professional bout. "We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real...
Yardbarker

Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
BBC

Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW

Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
