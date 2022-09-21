ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

khqa.com

Illinois awarded $6.8 million grant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois has been awarded a $6.8 million equity grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The grant will allow the Illinois Department of Employment (IDES) to understand and address equity gaps within the state's unemployment insurance system. IDES intends to use the money to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers continue to discuss the best strategies to address rising gun violence across the state. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard more ideas from gun control advocates and supporters of the Second Amendment Thursday. Many Democratic lawmakers want to pass an...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Child safety seat check on Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Every day in Illinois, thousands of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled in properly in the correct car seats for their age and size, many are not. As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Safe Kids Adams...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act controversy hits Joe Rogan's podcast

CHICAGO - You know something's officially part of the national dialogue when it makes its way to Joe Rogan's podcast — and that's just what's happened to the controversy surrounding Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. "They're essentially almost eliminating cash bail for almost everything dangerous," Rogan said....
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

More than 340,000 Illinoisans receive new COVID-19 booster

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that more than 137,000 Illinoisans have received the newest COVID-19 booster this week. The bivalent vaccine was first authorized for use at the beginning of September. An average of 19,000 doses of the bivalent vaccine have been...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation

A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses

A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
ILLINOIS STATE

