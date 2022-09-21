HBO will release a new episode of House of the Dragon that will change the landscape of the series as we know it with a massive time jump. The series will swap out Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to play older versions of Rhaynera Targaryen and Allicent Hightower. With such a big change, the series is doing something its predecessor has never done before. Game of Thrones was quite linear and didn't change their main cast whatsoever over the course of eight seasons. Although both series are very different, they're both having very successful runs numbers wise. According to Nielsen, both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have made it to the top of the streaming charts, with the former hitting the number one spot and the latter hitting third place.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO