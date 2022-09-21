ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Family Displaced After Escaping Murfreesboro House fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

I-65 Rob. Co Scheduled Lane Closures 9/25-9/29

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –TDOT announcement: I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., Setting Beams at Bridge 5 Nights of Sunday 9/25 through Thursday 9/29 (Cedar Grove Road MM 114.6). Rolling Roadblocks will be utilized...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
LAFAYETTE, TN
fox17.com

Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend

(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
WSMV

Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

