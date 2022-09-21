Read full article on original website
WSMV
Construction companies focus on trench safety for workers, pedestrians
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sharp spike in deadly trench accidents nationwide is increasing a focus on safety for both construction workers and those who don’t work on construction sites. According to OSHA, in the first half of the year more workers died in trench accidents across the country...
Siblings, dogs escape Murfreesboro house fire
A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Family Displaced After Escaping Murfreesboro House fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22. The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to...
smokeybarn.com
I-65 Rob. Co Scheduled Lane Closures 9/25-9/29
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –TDOT announcement: I-65: Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving. Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., Setting Beams at Bridge 5 Nights of Sunday 9/25 through Thursday 9/29 (Cedar Grove Road MM 114.6). Rolling Roadblocks will be utilized...
Pedestrian dies after crash in Green Hills
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.
WSMV
Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
71-Year-Old Kenneth Mayor Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Green Hills (Nashville, TN)
Metro police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club lane at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Kenneth Mayor, 71, was identified as the man who died after [..]
Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival
Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic. If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Maury County (Maury County, TN)
According to the Maury County Fire Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that a vehicle rolled over and caused heavy [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
fox17.com
Victim airlifted after roll over crash in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) worked to free a trapped victim after a roll over crash on Saturday. MCFD reports that at 3:01 p.m. units were dispatched for a vehicle rollover. Incident Command reported heavy damage to the vehicle and one occupant possibly trapped.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
KFVS12
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Hendersonville's growing deer population is causing damages, alderman says
The population in Hendersonville is growing and we're not just talking people. Just about everywhere you turn, there are deer -- lots of them -- and not just at dusk and dawn.
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
47-Year-Old Lonnie Nicholson III Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Joelton (Joelton, TN)
Police responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on SR-112/ Clarksville Pike at 5 a.m. on Thursday in Joelton. According to the police, Lonnie Nicholson III, 47, of Goodlettsville, was [..]
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual Depot Days in Smyrna This Weekend
(SMYRNA, TN) This weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 23rd & 24th, 2022), thousands of people will once again visit Front Street in Smyrna for the 15th Annual Depot Days. There will be over 100 booths filled with vendors, food, businesses, local artisans and even a beer garden at Depot Days.
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
WSMV
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
