Charlotte, NC

NBA Analysis Network

Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario

Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario

Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
