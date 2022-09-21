Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
TRADE: Detroit Pistons Reportedly Finalizing Deal With Utah Jazz
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on Need for Co-Star: 'We Have Great Players'
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals. The excellence of Luka Doncic played an integral role in setting the tone, but he did so without having an established All-Star alongside him. Jalen Brunson was the closest Mavericks player to a co-star in...
Dallas Mavericks Pair D’Angelo Russell, Luka Doncic In Trade Scenario
Ask any NBA fan, and they probably have a different concept of how to construct a championship roster. Ultimately, there is no one-size-fits-all formula. Some will suggest that depth is the most important element. They’ll argue that having quality players down to your 9th man is the key to winning. To be sure, we’ve seen teams have great success with a team-first brand of basketball.
Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavs Expectations? NBA Finals Appearance
Luka Doncic has high expectations for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season.
Report: Brooklyn Nets interested in Dwight Howard, but not Carmelo Anthony
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add veterans to their roster in some of their final spots, and according to a report the team is interested in Dwight Howard – but not in 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony. Brooklyn Nets insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of the Bally Sports network...
