Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state’s business climate.
Register Citizen
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter
On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
Register Citizen
Over 154K CT essential workers seek COVID bonuses, which drastically cut how much is received
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
Register Citizen
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Feds: Inmate coordinated large-scale fentanyl deals from Mexico to CT while incarcerated
NEW HAVEN — A man will serve more prison time after he coordinated large-scale fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to Connecticut while incarcerated, according to federal prosecutors. In New Haven federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Felix Cancel Jr., 49, to nine years in prison followed...
Register Citizen
$80K for Alex Jones CT trip? Sandy Hook families want to stop 'siphoning' of Infowars money
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sandy Hook families have asked a Texas bankruptcy court to appoint a trustee to take over daily operation and oversight of Alex Jones’ company Free Speech Systems. Free Speech Systems, the parent company for Jones' Infowars, filed for...
Register Citizen
Maryland men used Nerds and Skittles candy packages to hide 15,000 fentanyl pills in CT, officials say
Two Maryland residents were indicted by a grand jury Friday after bringing 15,000 fentanyl pills to the state disguised in Nerds and Skittles candy packaging, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, and Severo Alelar, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess...
Register Citizen
Connecticut reveals final lottery winners for licenses to grow, sell recreational cannabis
The state announced eight winners Thursday from the second of two lotteries to select some of the first businesses that will be eligible to grow and sell cannabis for adult recreational use in Connecticut. The general lottery winners announced by the Department of Consumer Protection on Thursday included six applicants...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
Register Citizen
CT SNAP benefits: What is included in the Sept. 16 allotment of emergency food funds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced last week that on Sept. 16, the over 200,00 families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits would be getting emergency funds. The department delivered $33.9 million in emergency SNAP funds.
Register Citizen
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Register Citizen
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
Comments / 0