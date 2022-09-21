ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy

Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state's business climate.
5 things to know about Susan Raff, WFSB Chief Political Reporter

On Tuesday, WFSB Chief Political reporter Susan Raff spent the afternoon pursuing a story about political attack ads in Connecticut. After covering four Connecticut gubernatorial terms, Raff is bringing her Channel 3 mic all over the state this fall to report on the upcoming November election — and explain another piece of the state's history to WFSB viewers.
Will the Rhode Island truck tolls decision affect CT? Here's what we know

The interstate transportation industry this week won a major victory in their four-year battle against Rhode Island's toll system, but it remains to be seen whether the federal court ruling immediately shutting down the trucks-only toll gantries in the Ocean State will translate into possibly ending Connecticut's plan to collect highway-user taxes from big rigs starting in January.
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
CT SNAP benefits: What is included in the Sept. 16 allotment of emergency food funds

The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced last week that on Sept. 16, the over 200,00 families receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as food stamps) benefits would be getting emergency funds. The department delivered $33.9 million in emergency SNAP funds.
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...

