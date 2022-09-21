‘Goodbye old friend’: Timelapse video shows completion of Sleep Train Arena demolition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sleep Train Arena is officially gone.

A timelapse video from the Sacramento Kings shows the demolition process of their former home in Natomas. Click here to view the video shared by the Kings.

“Goodbye old friend,” the Kings said in a tweet.

The demolition of the Kings’ old venue started in August including the removal of the popular “6th Man” statue.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

News & Headlines from FOX 40

Drone footage from FOX40 News in August showed some of the exterior work when the demolition process began.

Prior to the demolition, the plan is to make way for redevelopment in the same space.

Before moving to the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, the Kings played at their home from 1988 to 2016. The venue was famously known as ARCO Arena until 2011 and its name was changed to the Power Balance Pavilion for two years in 2011 and 2012.

The arena became known as the Sleep Train Arena ever since.

The Kings played over 1,100 games during their 28-year run at their former home. The Kings started playing at the Golden 1 Center during the 2016-17 season.

The Sacramento Monarchs of the WNBA also played at the arena from 1997 until it ceased operations in 2009.

In March, Kings fans officially said goodbye to the team’s former arena where they were able to write a farewell message in the arena, with the team said would be included in the redevelopment site.

Former Kings and Monarchs players also appeared at the event, reliving their playing days at the arena.

A new California Northstate University medical school and a state-of-the-art teaching hospital are planned to be built in the area. A mix of residential, commercial, retail, restaurants, parks, and bike trails are also part of a redevelopment that the Sacramento City Council approved in February.

The Natomas Unified School District voted unanimously to approve a $6 million plan to purchase 12 acres at the site. The district plans to use the land for a new school that could focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.