FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KLTV
Longview animal shelter waives adoption fees, raises awareness for childhood cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is waiving pet adoption fees for a donation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. One of their employees, James Boling, lost his son Hayden to cancer last February. So, to help the cause and help clear the shelter, they decided to see what they could do. Animal Service Manager Chris Kemper says most people have been directly or indirectly affected by cancer, so they came up with a free pet adoption for a donation.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview master gardeners prepare for big sale event
In honor of National Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month, the East Texas Food bank celebrated by hosting their third annual Hunger Hero Awards. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Smith County...
KLTV
New Chapel Hill ISD Police Chief
A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Goal of 1st female Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Chief is to be encouraging leader. Williams was elected as the Tribe’s Second Chief Elect. She will be the first woman to serve as a...
KLTV
Landmarks of Longview gives unique tour of significant homes
Inflation hits East Texas pumpkin patches, but drought hasn’t hurt them. Despite the extreme heat and droughts this summer, Texas A&M AgriLife Agricultural and Natural Resources Agent Mark Carroll said pumpkins are in great supply this year. “Pumpkins are irrigated, and so we used drip irrigation to water the pumpkins, so they were able to continue to pump water to keep the pumpkins growing,” Carrol said.
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
KLTV
Marshall man’s multi-million dollar car collection auction begins Thursday
Jacksonville celebrates 150th anniversary with dedication of Historical Marker in public square. A crowd made up of people from around East Texas, gathered this afternoon on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary. The Hazel Tilton Park in downtown Jacksonville was selected as home for the new marker.
KLTV
Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
KLTV
LANDMARKS OF LONGVIEW KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-22-22
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
KLTV
WebXtra: Marshall man prepares to auction off multi-million dollar car collection
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield. The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County. Updated: 4 hours ago. A high-speed chase which...
KLTV
JACKSONVILLE HISTORICAL MARKER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 9-21-22
$25 million worth of Gene Ponder’s cars, mostly red, are being auctioned off by Sotheby’s on Ponder’s property in Marshall. The auction starts tomorrow, but the public was welcomed in today to get a good look at the collection. And some were ready to bid on the wheels, while others were there for the memorabilia.
KLTV
East Texas State Fair navigates convention center construction
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 106th edition of the East Texas State Fair begins Friday in Tyler. Among the challenges in planning this year’s fair: navigating a construction zone as work continues on Tyler’s new convention center. “We’re making the best of it,” said John Sykes, fair president...
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
KLTV
2 East Texans say ‘yes’ to Alabama football
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Twice this week, Alabama’s rich football program got a yes from East Texas athletes. Wednesday Longview’s Jalen Hale made his announcement. And two days before, Tyler Legacy’s Justin Renaud made a similar announcement. After we congratulated him, Renaud was asked if the recruiting...
KLTV
Smith County constable out of jail after visiting judge lowers bond
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A visiting judge has lowered the bond for a Smith County constable who has been in jail since May. Online records now show that Curtis Traylor-Harris posted bond around 7:30 p.m. later that day. Gregg County Judge Alfonso Charles was in the Smith County courtroom Friday...
KLTV
Lindale’s Brett Maya maneuvers his way out of a tough situation for 26-yard touchdown
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Henderson, Lindale’s Clint Thurman throws the ball to Brett Maya who finds himself against several Henderson defenders. With a spin move, he evades and runs the ball in for a 26 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
1 killed in oil well site accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following an industrial accident in Harrison County. The incident happened on September 20. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 7 p.m. of an industrial accident on an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road. They were told a person had died in the incident.
KLTV
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crash on SH 64 ended up with one person injured and another dead. The crash took place at the intersection of CR 210 around 2 miles east of Tyler on the SH 64 this Wednesday. At around 6 p.m. the Trooper David Sisson from DPS Tyler investigated the crash. According to the trooper the injured victim Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, was driving her truck north on CR 210 and stopped at the intersection with SH 64. Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving east on state highway 64 on his motorcycle.
KLTV
Man sentenced to life for robbery at Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for robbing a Razzoo’s restaurant manager at gunpoint in 2018. Gabriel Johnson, 44, of Garrison, was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for aggravated robbery. Prosecutors presented evidence that Johnson ambushed the Razzoo’s restaurant...
