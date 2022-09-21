ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Puppies found dumped in zipped suitcase

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KLOv_0i4hRpcJ00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A good Samaritan potentially saved the lives of a pack of puppies that had been in a zipped suitcase.

A person saw the suitcase moving on the side of a road over the weekend and stopped to look. It was almost fully zipped up except for a small space, WGHP reported.

When the person unzipped the suitcase, they found four puppies inside.

Officials with the Guilford County Animal Services wrote on Facebook that the person immediately took the dogs, which were all females, to the shelter.

Veterinarians checked them out and gave them a clean bill of health.

They were placed in foster-to-adopt homes with people who have worked with dogs that have been under-socialized to get the love and patience the dogs need, WGHP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Cathy Slaton
2d ago

MF I hope God sees this horrible thing you done ! You could’ve easily took them to the humane Society

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Lifestyle
Guilford County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
116K+
Followers
125K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy