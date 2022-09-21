Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
WPMI
I tried to be as involved as I could be,' says Mobile schools' new JROTC leader
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What does it take to be a leader?. Army Lt. Col. Robert Barrow, Retried, has his own opinion- "Self-confidence, selfless service, willingness to take on hard jobs, and an ability to look at something and make a decision in a timely manner ..." That's a...
Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police
UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
Gulf Shores Police work to solve 2005 cold case
Only on News 5, a cold case involving a young Hispanic man who drowned in September of 2005. With the anniversary of his death approaching, there is a renewed effort to find out his name and solve an almost two-decades-old mystery.
Fatal I-10 crash victim identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges
Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
WPMI
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
9 arrested in undercover drug operation, Mobile Police still looking for 7
Through the operation, police confiscated 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866, and five guns.
Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
utv44.com
Spanish Fort Mayor working with US Postal Service to get post office back
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Spanish Fort is stepping up the fight to get its post office back nearly 2 years after the US Postal Service closed it down. Spanish Fort residents in need of a quick trip to the local post office are still out of luck.
Mobile Police will impound unapproved electronic scooters: City
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): WKRG News 5 reached out to the owner of EZRide Scooters, and he spoke to News 5. Muhamad Hamden is the owner of EZRide Scooters, and when he found out the city was impounding his scooters, he was upset. He explained that his company is local, so he thought the city would […]
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
