Spanish Fort, AL

WPMI

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
Citrus County Chronicle

Family: Man killed in crash never got air bag recall notice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at a crash scene in the Panhandle this summer, they found a 23-year-old Navy officer dead at the wheel with neck wounds that initially looked like a possible shooting. A trooper later messaged the U.S. National Highway Traffic...
PENSACOLA, FL
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drowning at Westminster Village in Pensacola: Police

UPDATE (8:03 p.m.): Pensacola Police confirmed that a man drowned outside Westminster Village. Pensacola Police rescued the man from a nearby pond, but he died shortly after. The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and Fire, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police said the man “was in a state of excited delirium,” before […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges

Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
ATMORE, AL
WPMI

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
PRICHARD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ALABAMA STATE

