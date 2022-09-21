ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Eddie Kingston’s Personal Ties to National Suicide Prevention Month

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkmMU_0i4hRYo400

‘There are times when I’m still struggling. It’s hard, but I know for a fact everyone has that strength to fight through it.’

SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

Eddie Kingston on his Rampage match against Sammy Guevara: “It will be good for Sammy. He’s going to learn a few things”

Eddie Kingston carries the memory of Alexander Whybrow with him everywhere he goes.

Each time Kingston steps into the ring, he never loses sight of the fact that Whybrow should be there, too.

“He’d be a multimillionaire if he were still here,” Kingston says. “And I also think he’d be with us in AEW.”

Whybrow wrestled as Larry Sweeney. His 10-year career was best known for a run in Ring of Honor, though there was a plethora of highlights and moments that made him stand out before he died by suicide 11 years ago.

“That hit extremely hard,” Kingston says. “I’ve never really gotten over his passing. A lot of us haven’t. He’s with me every time I’m in that ring. I really feel him when Bryce Remsburg is refereeing, because they also knew each other very well.

“Let’s put it this way, he would have been the best man at my wedding. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think of him.”

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time dedicated to building awareness and strengthening the ongoing fight against suicide. Kingston also shared there was a time when he had suicidal thoughts, and that he was saved by a phone call from a friend.

“Homicide [wrestler Nelson Erazo], who is like my big brother, happened to call me,” says Kingston. “At the time, I felt a lot of shame about how things were going. I didn’t feel like myself.

“That was a regular phone call. But he gets me. He understands me. And he believes in me. So I knew I could fight through it. He stopped me from making a decision that would have hurt so many.”

Kingston stressed the importance of people developing their own normal, especially considering no one else can truly feel another’s struggle.

“We need to get the word ‘normal’ out of our vocabulary,” he says. “We make our own normal. No one is us; no one feels what we feel. We make the normal.

“And it’s not weak to struggle. People who think that are wrong. There are times when I’m still struggling. It’s hard, but I know for a fact everyone has that strength to fight through it.”

Kingston will wrestle a high-profile match on Friday’s two-hour “Grand Slam” edition of Rampage against Sammy Guevara. The two initially appeared headed to a pay-per-view bout at All Out , but the program cooled after a backstage incident between the two that earned Kingston a suspension . Now, in the true spirit of pro wrestling, they will settle their dispute in the ring.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Kingston says. “It will be good for Sammy. He’s going to learn a few things.”

The match will take place in Queens at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is a homecoming for Kingston, a Yonkers native.

“There’s nothing like fighting at home,” Kingston says. “I wouldn’t say it’s going to be magic—but it is going to be me beating him up. I don’t doubt he’ll fight back. Sammy can go. There’s a lot you can say about him; there’s a lot I can say about the young man, but he’s a former champion—three different times.

“Sammy can bring it. He has a lot of pride, but pride is the first step to a man’s downfall.”

The (online) week in wrestling

  • After a phenomenal match last week with Chris Jericho, this week’s Dynamite will feature Bryan Danielson seeking to start his first (and overdue) world title run in AEW against Jon Moxley.
  • Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai have brought new life to Raw.
  • All the best to Malakai Black, who hopefully finds the peace he is seeking.
  • Bringing WarGames to Survivor Series is a perfect way to bring some new life to the event. Hopefully there is still a traditional five-on-five match, too.
  • A new NXT North American champion will be crowned in a ladder match at Halloween Havoc. The move was explained Tuesday night by Shawn Michaels, who did an excellent job showing his range in a serious role.

Roman Reigns has unexpected challenger in Logan Paul

Roman Reigns is defending the undisputed WWE Universal championship Nov. 5 at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul .

This will only be Paul’s third match, so asking him to step into the main event is a bit of a reach. And, naturally, there are far more deserving candidates.

But why not take a chance with Paul in the main event? Especially if WWE can include Jake Paul, it is a great way to bring something unique to Crown Jewel , which is a glorified house show.

The news was first broken by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer on Friday, followed by a press conference Saturday announcing the match.

But there is one major problem with pairing Reigns and Paul. How are we possibly supposed to believe that Paul stands a chance against Reigns?

Suspension of disbelief aside, Reigns has wrestled the absolute best WWE has to offer—and always finds a way to prevail. Wouldn’t the most realistic version of this match be one where Reigns dominates?

Paul should be allowed his moments, similar to Jey Uso’s singles match against Reigns in the Hell in a Cell cage two years ago. Like that match, this should also end with Reigns pummeling Paul. If executed properly, perhaps that will even endear Paul to a larger population of the WWE fan base, who would much rather see Paul as a heel, as he will finally garner some sympathy.

Reigns-Paul shouldn’t be a tight race. It should be a landslide.

Tweet of the Week

It’s reassuring to know Finn Bálor has an appreciation for The Office .

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes

Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
WWE
BBC

Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW

Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
WWE
Popculture

Former WWE Star Paige Makes Surprise Appearance in AEW

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) received a major boost on Wednesday night. During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens, New York, Saraya, who went by Paige when she was with WWE, made a surprise appearance following the four-way match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb. As the crowd was giving her a huge reception, Saraya did her "this is my house" scream before embracing Storm and Athena, according to Wrestling Inc.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Larry Sweeney
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Finn Bálor
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Bayley
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Combat#Personal Ties
TVLine

AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut

A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return

Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Tyson Fury's WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Involvement

Roman Reigns might be gearing up to compete against a celebrity name in Logan Paul at WWE's Crown Jewel, but back at the most recent premium live event, he interacted with another fighter from outside the company in the form of Tyson Fury. The boxing star ended up knocking out Austin Theory when the latter tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase during the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, and Reigns explained to "SecondsOut" that the Gypsy King "did a solid."
WWE
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out

– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
The Spun

Kurt Angle Names His 3 Ideal Opponents For Final Match

At 53 years of age, former Olympic gold medal winner and WWE champion Kurt Angle knows he doesn't have many matches left. But if the chance at a retirement match comes, he has an idea of who he'd prefer to fight. In an interview with Wrasslinews, Angle said that there...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release

One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Floyd Mayweather: Jake Paul will shine as long as he continues to fight 'over the hill' MMA guys

Floyd Mayweather won’t take Jake Paul seriously if he keeps facing MMA fighters past their prime. At 5-0, Paul is unbeaten as a professional boxer and has scored knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Notorious for his pursuit of big paydays, Mayweather can appreciate the buzz that the YouTube star has created.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

98K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy