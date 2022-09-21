ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep

It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
cityofnsb.com

NSB Cultural Throw Down returns to Pettis Park Nov. 5

Grab your favorite chair and enjoy live music by Daniel "Saxman" Fuqua, Smokehouse, and DJ Tom; food trucks; a kids zone; and community fellowship when this year's New Smyrna Beach Cultural Throw Down returns to Pettis Park Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. Would you like to know...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns

The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
PONCE INLET, FL
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Lifestyle
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach

Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
cityofnsb.com

Sandbags available at Sports Complex Sept. 25-27

Sandbags will be available to residents ahead of the forecast arrival of Tropical Storm Ian at the Sports Complex football stadium, 2335 Sunset Dr., during the following dates and times:. Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept....
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season

BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
TITUSVILLE, FL
flaglerlive.com

As Hurricane Hermine Ian Gestates, King Tide Flooding Is More Immediate Concern in Flagler

Note: As late as Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Tropical Depression 9 was referred to as the developing Tropical Storm and Hurricane Hermine by many media, until the National Hurricane Center decided to assign the name of Hermine to Tropical Depression 10, in the eastern Atlantic, and Ian to what would have been Hermine. It did so ostensibly to avoid confusion between Hurricane Hermine in 2016 and Hurricane Hermine in 2022. The article below reflects the original chronology. See the more updated story here.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL

