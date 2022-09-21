Read full article on original website
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep
It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
cityofnsb.com
NSB Cultural Throw Down returns to Pettis Park Nov. 5
Grab your favorite chair and enjoy live music by Daniel "Saxman" Fuqua, Smokehouse, and DJ Tom; food trucks; a kids zone; and community fellowship when this year's New Smyrna Beach Cultural Throw Down returns to Pettis Park Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. Would you like to know...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns
The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Condo planned for 'challenging' site in Ormond Beach
Dime Rock Properties proposes redeveloping a difficult lot with a residential condominium in Ormond Beach’s core beachside area. One obstacle is a 10- by 12-foot FPL vault, a concrete box with the utility’s heavy duty electronic equipment, which sits on the lot. FPL would not grant an easement.
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
fox35orlando.com
Flagler County eying Tropical Storm Ian closely amid beach erosion concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Florida faces a potential threat, Flagler Beach officials are keeping a close eye on the shoreline amid erosion concerns. City Manager William Whitson said they’re working with the county, using drones to monitor from the sky, specifically a stretch south of the pier north to about 4th Street.
Daytona Beach considers cracking down on hookah bars
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More changes could be coming to the entertainment district in Daytona Beach. Neighbors have complained about issues with people being drunk, fights breaking out and vandalism. In June, the city put in an ordinance to force bars to close an hour earlier. However, the city...
fox35orlando.com
Dog rescued after being tossed over bridge from moving car, Orange County shelter says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
cityofnsb.com
Sandbags available at Sports Complex Sept. 25-27
Sandbags will be available to residents ahead of the forecast arrival of Tropical Storm Ian at the Sports Complex football stadium, 2335 Sunset Dr., during the following dates and times:. Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept....
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season
BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
fox35orlando.com
Tables turned on suspected thief after motorcycle parts stolen in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ryan Stephens says his motorcycle is his pride and joy. So he was understandably upset when he went outside his home to find that parts of the bike and tools worth hundreds of dollars were missing. "I know how that goes with missing tools and...
flaglerlive.com
As Hurricane Hermine Ian Gestates, King Tide Flooding Is More Immediate Concern in Flagler
Note: As late as Saturday morning, Sept. 24, Tropical Depression 9 was referred to as the developing Tropical Storm and Hurricane Hermine by many media, until the National Hurricane Center decided to assign the name of Hermine to Tropical Depression 10, in the eastern Atlantic, and Ian to what would have been Hermine. It did so ostensibly to avoid confusion between Hurricane Hermine in 2016 and Hurricane Hermine in 2022. The article below reflects the original chronology. See the more updated story here.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
