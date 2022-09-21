Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
khqa.com
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
kttn.com
Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck
A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Specialist reassembling Rongey's skeleton to determine manner of death
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County coroner is still waiting to learn the cause and manner of death for murder suspect Jesse Rongey. The Kirksville man’s skeletal remains were found in a ditch in an undisclosed wooded area along Youngstown Trail on September 6, 2022. Dental records confirmed...
KCRG.com
Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon
ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a GMC box truck early Thursday morning. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 16, west of Eldon. Officials said the truck hit Makayla White, 29, of...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
KMZU
Cairo man arrested following 911 hang-up call
MACON COUNTY, Mo. - A Cairo man is facing incarceration in Macon County Jail following a 911 hang-up call regarding domestic assault. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the address in Excello on Sunday. A female subject contacted emergency services, accusing 32-year-old Kristofer Clickner of physically assaulting her. Investigations indicate Clickner allegedly assaulted the victim on several occasions and damaged her property and home.
KBUR
A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer
Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
Comments / 0