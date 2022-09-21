ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo settles Roger Maris-Barry Bonds home run debate amid Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s power surge

By Bridget Hyland
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Judge has perfect response to Yankees clinching playoff berth vs Red Sox

The New York Yankees officially hurled the first of many monkeys off their back on Thursday night, nabbing a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Red Sox. Entering the opener, either a win or an Orioles loss would have secured the Yankees at least a best-of-three Wild Card series, and the Bombers controlled their own destiny instead of backing into the postseason.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy