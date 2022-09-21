Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo settles Roger Maris-Barry Bonds home run debate amid Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s power surge

Read full article on original website
Deadspin
This is Aaron Judge’s year, but if Yankees win a title, Giancarlo Stanton will be the reason
Make no mistake about it, this season belongs to Aaron Judge and his historic run through MLB America. But if the New York Yankees are going to finally win the World Series again — the last time was 2009 — it will be because of Giancarlo Stanton. Simply...
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Aaron Judge has perfect response to Yankees clinching playoff berth vs Red Sox
The New York Yankees officially hurled the first of many monkeys off their back on Thursday night, nabbing a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Red Sox. Entering the opener, either a win or an Orioles loss would have secured the Yankees at least a best-of-three Wild Card series, and the Bombers controlled their own destiny instead of backing into the postseason.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill
Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Gerrit Cole Ejected vs. Red Sox
The fifth-year manager and veteran pitcher were tossed following a frustrating inning against Boston.
NJ.com
NJ
