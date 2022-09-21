ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
KOMO News

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#King Pierce#Honda#Toyota#Mazda#King And Pierce Counties
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect

PUYALLUP – A motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run collision in Puyallup earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The motorcycle rider, a 57-year-old Puyallup man, was...
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon

BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). No officers were injured in the shooting. WSP has not confirmed whether anyone else was injured in the shooting.
BRINNON, WA
KOMO News

Pierce Co. deputies catch, arrest man who allegedly broke into Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — An alleged thief apparently thought he could get away from the law but deputies were able to catch up with him despite his best efforts. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said it started Tuesday when it was called to the 19900 block of 13th Avenue E in Spanaway for a home burglary.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

Triple shooting in Auburn leaves two injured, one dead

AUBURN, Wash. — A triple shooting in Auburn killed one man and sent two other men to the hospital, and police said they have few leads on a suspect. Neighbors said they heard gunfire around 9 o’clock outside an apartment complex at 812 10th St NE. The three victims were all shot on the street, according to police.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Bellevue police combatting trend of local shoplifting

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Surveillance video from Nordstorm Rack shows a man in a backpack taking off with what Bellevue police say is more than $325 worth of men’s clothing. A loss prevention officer and employee attempted to catch him but couldn't. Bellevue police say afterward in the parking...
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy