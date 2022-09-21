Read full article on original website
KOMO News
WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma man steals patrol car from on-duty Lakewood Police
While Lakewood police officers were on a call Wednesday night, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off, authorities said. The incident happened at the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, Lakewood police said. They tracked the police car to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
wa.gov
WSP Seeks Assistance Locating a Hit and Run Suspect
PUYALLUP – A motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run collision in Puyallup earlier this month. Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the fleeing vehicle and driver. The motorcycle rider, a 57-year-old Puyallup man, was...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon
BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). No officers were injured in the shooting. WSP has not confirmed whether anyone else was injured in the shooting.
Man driving the wrong direction on I-5 dies, kills 19-year-old woman in SeaTac
A collision with a driver in the wrong lane of Interstate 5 in SeaTac killed a woman around midnight Thursday. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when he hit a 19-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus head-on.
New data reveals which Seattle neighborhoods are hit the hardest by car theft
There were nearly one million car thefts in cities across the U.S. in 2021, and trends for 2022 show that number is only going up, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). That goes for Seattle, too. Data from Seattle’s Crime dashboard indicates 4,293 vehicles...
KGW
Truck strikes overpass that was already undergoing partial replacement for a previous truck strike on I-5 in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Northbound Interstate 5 was closed Thursday morning in Lewis County at the interchange with State Route 506 after a truck struck the overpass that carries the state route over the freeway at some point before 10 a.m. The SR-506 interchange is Exit 60 on I-5,...
KOMO News
Pierce Co. deputies catch, arrest man who allegedly broke into Spanaway home
SPANAWAY, Wash. — An alleged thief apparently thought he could get away from the law but deputies were able to catch up with him despite his best efforts. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) said it started Tuesday when it was called to the 19900 block of 13th Avenue E in Spanaway for a home burglary.
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
KOMO News
Triple shooting in Auburn leaves two injured, one dead
AUBURN, Wash. — A triple shooting in Auburn killed one man and sent two other men to the hospital, and police said they have few leads on a suspect. Neighbors said they heard gunfire around 9 o’clock outside an apartment complex at 812 10th St NE. The three victims were all shot on the street, according to police.
KOMO News
Possible Snohomish Co. drug ring leader arrested, found with 150 fentanyl pills, $524k
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested last week after officials found 150 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash. The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) said they found the man at an Everett parking lot in the 11200 block of 4th Avenue West last Friday. They...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
Chronicle
Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children
A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
KOMO News
Bellevue police combatting trend of local shoplifting
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Surveillance video from Nordstorm Rack shows a man in a backpack taking off with what Bellevue police say is more than $325 worth of men’s clothing. A loss prevention officer and employee attempted to catch him but couldn't. Bellevue police say afterward in the parking...
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
