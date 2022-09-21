ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
thenorth1033.org

Backyard Almanac: A Brisk Beginning

The temperatures have cooled heralding in the first full day of autumn. Earlier this week the northland was in the 80s, temps yesterday neared the 30s. With longer nighttime hours, Larry Weber has been getting out for some stargazing. “If you get out after dark... with the new moon phase it is just spectacular.”
DULUTH, MN
thenorth1033.org

Green Visions: SUN Delegation

The SUN Delegation has been working toward getting more solar power on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth and beyond. The group consists of students from many different educational paths. Riya Milan, a mechanical engineering major and SUN delegation member, notes that the pandemic has been a hindrance...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy