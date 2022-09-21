ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond Team Join EA Sports’ ‘FIFA 23’ as Playable Characters

By J. Clara Chan
 2 days ago
Who needs the Premier League when you’re joining EA Sports’ hit FIFA franchise?

In the upcoming FIFA 23 game, available on Sept. 30, players will get to take control over AFC Richmond — the fictional team in Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and their affable coach, as played by Jason Sudeikis. Fan-favorite characters like Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) and Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) will all be players on FIFA 23′ s AFC Richmond team.

The club will be available for selection across career mode, kickoff, online friendlies and online season in the game. FIFA players can select Sudeikis’ Lasso as a manager for Richmond or see how he fares coaching any other football club in the FIFA 23 universe; they can also create their own player to join the Greyhounds and fulfill their Ted Lasso fantasies.

AFC Richmond’s Nelson Road stadium and other Lasso -related special content will also appear in the latest FIFA entry.

The AFC Richmond team in EA Sports’ ‘FIFA 23’

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” Jason Sudeikis said. “As long-time fans of EA Sports FIFA , having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

Ted Lasso, which picked up the best comedy award at the 2022 Emmys, is currently in production for season three.

Watch the trailer below, which features plenty of cameos from the Lasso universe.

