2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash
UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
WSAZ
Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With kids spending more time in cars as the school year begins, it’s an important time to make sure your travels are safe. In honor of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, Beau Evans with the Huntington Highway Safety Office stopped by First Look at Four with some car seat safety tips.
WSAZ
Texting 911 is now an option in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of testing across Cabell County, there is a new way to reach emergency services. Texting the Cabell County 911 Center is now an option that can be done on any major cell phone carrier. All that is needed is a cell phone with...
Case for Huntington man accused of hitting teen, DUI goes to grand jury
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man accused of hitting a 14-year-old while driving under the influence was in court today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Matthew Jenkins is facing several charges related to the crash including DUI Causing Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Obstructing an Officer. The victim, Christopher Andrews, tells […]
WOWK
UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects
UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 10: State goes over more autopsies and finishes crime scene 3 in Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The tenth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was almost the final round of autopsies for victims in the Rhoden slayings. Only one remains — Kenneth Rhoden — that will be taken up next week. The day started with former...
Ousted Pike County sheriff, auditor ordered to pay back $5,000 in stolen funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two disgraced Pike County officials were ordered Thursday to pay back more than $5,000 of taxpayer money they stole while in office. Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber mandated former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader and Auditor Kayla Slusher — one of whom is currently behind bars — to pay back […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man with axe causes scare at a Ross Co. gas station
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, deputies responded to the Marathon gas station at Rozelle Creek Road and route 23 on a disturbance. A caller told dispatchers that a man was outside the establishment throwing two hatchets at a dumpster near the business. One customer, frightened by...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail
CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
WSAZ
Pair arrested after two-state chase
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Ohio – Man Almost Shoots Himself in Bar Bathroom
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after accidentally firing off his handgun following a number 2. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe on Wednesday when someone called 911 for gunshots fired. When they arrived...
wnewsj.com
Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident
WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
sciotopost.com
Overnight – One Person Ejected in Pickaway County US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY – One person was taken by midflight after a two-vehicle crash on US-23 just after 2 am. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Tarlton Road and US-23 where two vehicles collided sending one into a traffic pole and one seriously injured. A Passerby...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along Western Ave. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to an accident Friday afternoon along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the intersection of Gerber Road and Western Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department said one person was suffering from...
Fox 19
Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
wnewsj.com
Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom
WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
