Scioto County, OH

WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Lawrence County, Ohio crash

UPDATE (5:04 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers killed in a crash on State Route 7 this morning. The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 when a pickup truck went left of center striking a […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With kids spending more time in cars as the school year begins, it’s an important time to make sure your travels are safe. In honor of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, Beau Evans with the Huntington Highway Safety Office stopped by First Look at Four with some car seat safety tips.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Texting 911 is now an option in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After weeks of testing across Cabell County, there is a new way to reach emergency services. Texting the Cabell County 911 Center is now an option that can be done on any major cell phone carrier. All that is needed is a cell phone with...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK

UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects

UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: High-speed chase comes to an end in rural Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. The chase began after a reported theft around the Three Locks Road area. Deputies with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the pursuit. The suspects involved fled onto...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver overdoses and crashes into Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Bridge Street Tuesday morning on a one-vehicle accident. According to reports from deputies on the scene, the driver suffered an apparent drug overdose and crashed into the front of a business in the 2000 block. First responders...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man with axe causes scare at a Ross Co. gas station

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, deputies responded to the Marathon gas station at Rozelle Creek Road and route 23 on a disturbance. A caller told dispatchers that a man was outside the establishment throwing two hatchets at a dumpster near the business. One customer, frightened by...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail

CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Pair arrested after two-state chase

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More details released in Chillicothe bomb scare

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Additional details were released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office after a bomb scare on Tuesday led to mass evacuations and road closures. The Guardian brought you live, on-the-scene coverage, of the incident that began after a 9-1-1 caller said she found a package that appeared to have an explosive device in it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Ohio – Man Almost Shoots Himself in Bar Bathroom

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after accidentally firing off his handgun following a number 2. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe on Wednesday when someone called 911 for gunshots fired. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident

WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along Western Ave. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to an accident Friday afternoon along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the intersection of Gerber Road and Western Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department said one person was suffering from...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Fayette Co. indicts 18-year-old for crash after prom

WASHINGTON C.H. — An 18-year-old male has been indicted on vehicular assault and OVI charges for his alleged role in an April 30 one-vehicle accident that occurred after leaving the Miami Trace High School prom. Kylan C. Knapp has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault (third-degree felony), vehicular assault...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

