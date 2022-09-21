Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Updates On The Local Street Sweeping Operations
WIFR
Rockford Neighborhood Initiative set to upgrade lower-income areas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keeping community members safe dominates conversations during a special resource fair in Rockford, which focuses on some of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods. “There’s so many people in Rockford who don’t realize, when there’s a problem in my neighborhood you’ve got somebody that you can call,”...
Police investigate shooting at home in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have put up crime scene tape around a home in the 5400 block of Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park, where a shooting took place. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person suffered non-life threatening injuries and another […]
WIFR
One hurt, vehicle destroyed in Rockton crash
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person was hospitalized Friday after being seriously injured in a car crash. Just before 6:30 a.m., Rockton firefighters dispatched to the intersection of North Main Street and Gleasman Road in Rockton for reports of a single-vehicle crash. When first responders arrived, they found a heavily...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Multiple Fire Departments Battling A House Fire In Winnebago This Afternoon
WIFR
One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A homeowner and a child are safe Thursday after escaping a house filled with smoke. Several fire units dispatched just after 4 p.m. to W. State Road in Winnebago for what firefighters initially thought was a fire on the home’s roof. Both the homeowner and the child were inside the house at the time of the fire.
rockfordscanner.com
Another Rockford Driver Hits A Pedestrian And Flees The Scene, Pedestrian Laying In The Roadway
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
KWQC
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Whiteside Co.
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man is dead after police say he was hit while riding his bike on Waller Road/Illinois Route 78. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to Waller Road/IL Route 84, north of Spring Valley Road for a report of a crash with a bicyclist, according to a media release.
WIFR
Cajun restaurant in Rockford closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nearly four years, a Rockford restaurant known for its Cajun and creole menu is closing its doors. 815 Cajun on North Perryville Road will close at the end of the month. The restaurant opened on January 9, 2018. “Unfortunately, our last day open with be...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford
KWQC
Police: 1 injured after crash in Sterling
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on US Route 30 Thursday, according to deputies. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of US Route 30 and Matznick Road in rural Sterling to a report of three-vehicle crash, according to a media release.
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: 2 People Injured During A Shooting Incident in Machesney Park.
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making. “Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach...
Former Illinois Adult Movie Theater Destroyed In A Fire
A fire tore through a business complex in Loves Park early Tuesday morning destroying a building that had been there since the city was founded in 1947. CD Source in Loves Park is no more. The business occupied an iconic building in Loves Park that started as a supply warehouse when it was built, but has had numerous other tenants during its lifetime.
Rochelle News-Leader
28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
nbc15.com
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station. The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities...
WIFR
Rockford man accused of stealing multiple riding lawnmowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old Rockford man is behind bars this week in connection with a string of personal property thefts. William Cobb was taken into custody Wednesday in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue and faces felony theft charges. Cobb is accused of stealing two separate riding lawnmowers;...
WIFR
Loves Park record store burst into flames, cause unknown
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the Stateline’s oldest buildings goes up in flames early Tuesday morning. “Something so similar going up in flames like that, it’s just like a very tragic feeling,” said Skyler Davis, the owner of Culture Shock, another record store on the Stateline.
Here’s what crooks can get for your stolen catalytic converter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not uncommon for a stolen catalytic converter to sell for as much as $300 in the Rockford area. Sometimes they’re worth even more. But, because of a coordinated effort between businesses and law enforcement, thieves looking to unloaded stolen converters may want to think twice. While some scrap yards […]
