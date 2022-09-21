ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
South Pasadena News

Op-Ed | Imminent Sale of Surplus Caltrans Properties Neighborhood Impacts: URGENT

As you may or may not be aware, the process to sell the remaining 68 Caltrans‐owned surplus properties within the City of South Pasadena is underway. The City is presently in contract negotiations with Caltrans to acquire the first group of properties, consisting of approximately 20 unoccupied properties and one vacant lot (full property list included herewith). Although the acquisition process is moving quickly, there has been only very limited information and public outreach provided by the City. Based on recent meetings and conversations with City staff, one of the options the City is currently considering is implementing SB 381, which has potential to create significant permanent negative impacts for the neighborhoods surrounding the properties:
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

Rose Parade 2023 | Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Equestrians

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is proud to announce 16 outstanding equestrian groups to ride in the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, themed “Turning the Corner.”. From the beginning, the Equestrian units have played an integral part in the Rose Parade. Equestrians participating will showcase a...
PASADENA, CA
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
LONG BEACH, CA
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
PASADENA, CA
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend

Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles

A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena

The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
PASADENA, CA
Changes Coming to Lakewood Boulevard Intersection

Minor changes will be made to the Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street intersection, where Gabriel Alexander Garate, 7, was hit by a vehicle and died of his injuries. In the July 26 accident, officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 5:22 p.m. regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Long Beach Fire personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
South Pasadena Public Library | Author Talk With Janna Ireland

Artist and author Janna Ireland will join the South Pasadena Public Library for an author talk on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room, located at 1115 El Centro Street. Registration is not required and attendance is free. Hospitality will be provided by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations

Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

