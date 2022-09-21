Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles
The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
KOMO News
US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
KOMO News
Digging begins to investigate January landslide that destroyed Bellevue home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Thursday, digging began in Bellevue at the site of the January landslide that destroyed a house in Somerset. The goal is to access a broken water main and figure out what went wrong and if that was the cause of the landslide. On Thursday, KOMO...
KOMO News
The city of Olympia begins cleanup efforts at RV encampment off Ensign Road
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The city of Olympia has started tackling a large RV encampment outside a local hospital, but there's still a long way to go. As of Wednesday night, more than two dozen RVs remain on Ensign Road, creating public safety problems for drivers rushing to the emergency room.
KOMO News
Smoke from Bolt Creek fire plaguing the air quality
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hazy conditions and the smell of smoke lingered in the air for many Wednesday as the area continues to deal with the effects of the Bolt Creek Fire, which is still smoldering in some parts. Some like Darius Sakui opted to wear an N-95 mask to...
KOMO News
US 2 to remain closed through Monday as crews continue to battle Bolt Creek fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is hoping to reopen a portion of US 2 next week following a weeks-long closure due to the Bolt Creek fire. US 2 is currently closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36) and Skykomish (milepost 49). WSDOT said on...
KOMO News
Report: Washington drivers rank No. 9 for worst road rage nationwide
If you drive often, it's likely you've encountered a persistent tailgater or found yourself on the receiving end of an offensive gesture on the road. The latest statistics from experts show you're not alone. A new study looked at the most confrontational drivers on the road and found Washington drivers...
KOMO News
9-year-old boy attacked by bear receiving care at Harborview in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were injured after an Alaskan bear attack earlier this week, one of them was a child who had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center. The child, a 9-year-old boy, and an adult male were hunting in the hay flats area when they came across the brown bear.
KOMO News
Crews knock down brush fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Wash. — Fire crews are continuing to mop up what they first called a "fast-moving" brush fire in Des Moines. Crews with South King Fire responded to the fire in the 20800 block of 17th Ave. South around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly upgraded to...
KOMO News
PHOTOS: Superhero window cleaners visit kids at Seattle Children's Hospital
SEATTLE — Kids at Seattle Children's Hospital were surprised by a few superheroes on Thursday. Window cleaners dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America and more were suspended in the air outside of the rooms at the hospital, waving to patients inside. The hospital's environmental services department organized the surprise with...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
KOMO News
Rollover car crash on SB I-5 in north Seattle causing heavy traffic during morning commute
SEATTLE — One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-car, rollover collision on southbound I-5 in Seattle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at the 130th Street exit in north Seattle. Seattle fire tweeted at 6:23 a.m. that crews were responding to the incident. About 30 minutes...
KOMO News
University of Washington set to welcome one of its largest, most diverse freshman classes
SEATTLE — The University of Washington is set to welcome one of its largest and most diverse freshman classes in its more than 160 years of existence. UW announced this week it will welcome the class at it’s 39th annual New Student Convocation, which brings the freshman class together to mark the new academic year at the Alaska Airlines Arena.
KOMO News
19-year-old woman and wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old Seattle woman was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac Thursday night. The driver going the wrong direction was rushed to the hospital, but died Friday morning. The collision occurred on northbound I-5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp around 11...
KOMO News
WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
KOMO News
Fire at Lynwood commercial building was intentionally set, investigators say
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators have ruled an early morning fire at a commercial building in Lynwood was intentionally set. The fire broke out at a one-story building in the 15800 block of Hwy 99 around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours. The...
KOMO News
Police investigate deadly shooting near Seattle's Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Ave. South and South Lane St. in Seattle's Chinatown-International District neighborhood. A 35-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and...
KOMO News
'Going to be hard work,' Seattle business owners react to new police chief announcement
SEATTLE, Wash. — One day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his pick for police chief, those who live and work in the city are sharing their thoughts on the move. Tuesday, the mayor announced that he wants current Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz to fill the job. Diaz is...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor signs $6.5 million in Green New Deal budget investments into law
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6.5 million in Green New Deal budget investments aimed to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build community resilience.”. The mayor also previewed proposed Green New Deal investments in the 2023 budget from a press conference in Seattle on...
KOMO News
Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties
SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
