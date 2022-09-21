ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Weather: Wildfire smoke fills the air as summer countdown dwindles

The season finale of summer will be sun-filled and seasonably warm, but it may be tough to enjoy with the smoke-filled air caused by the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish. Paine Field in Everett has reported smoke in the air for the past 48 hours. Again overnight, a subtle offshore breeze continues to carry smoke into parts of the Puget Sound lowlands.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

US 2 to reopen Saturday as crews finish clearing fallen trees from Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation says US 2 will reopen Saturday morning, a few days ahead of the originally planned reopening. A section of the highway between Index and Skykomish has been closed since Sept. 10 while firefighters battled the Bolt Creek Fire. State arborists then had to clear the roadway of hazardous trees and rocks.
SKYKOMISH, WA
City
Seattle, WA
KOMO News

Smoke from Bolt Creek fire plaguing the air quality

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Hazy conditions and the smell of smoke lingered in the air for many Wednesday as the area continues to deal with the effects of the Bolt Creek Fire, which is still smoldering in some parts. Some like Darius Sakui opted to wear an N-95 mask to...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Crews knock down brush fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — Fire crews are continuing to mop up what they first called a "fast-moving" brush fire in Des Moines. Crews with South King Fire responded to the fire in the 20800 block of 17th Ave. South around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly upgraded to...
DES MOINES, WA
KOMO News

PHOTOS: Superhero window cleaners visit kids at Seattle Children's Hospital

SEATTLE — Kids at Seattle Children's Hospital were surprised by a few superheroes on Thursday. Window cleaners dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America and more were suspended in the air outside of the rooms at the hospital, waving to patients inside. The hospital's environmental services department organized the surprise with...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

19-year-old woman and wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old Seattle woman was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac Thursday night. The driver going the wrong direction was rushed to the hospital, but died Friday morning. The collision occurred on northbound I-5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp around 11...
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Multi-agency operation leads to eight stolen vehicle recoveries in King, Pierce counties

SEATTLE — A new push to recover stolen vehicles by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force yielded positive results. The multi-agency operation recovered eight vehicles and arrested three people in Pierce County. They recovered two Ford F-250 trucks, a Nissan Rouge, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda 6 and Kia Sportage. Those vehicles were stolen from several cities in both King and Pierce Counties.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

