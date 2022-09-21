Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in

CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized.

The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen.

32-year-old Knudsen was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week.

“Throughout my career, I have a proven track record of bringing private sector results into public sector problems,” he said.

The now youngest member of council, who is the seventh LGBTQ alderperson of the caucus, replaces recently retired Alderwoman Michelle Smith. The 43rd Ward includes parts of Old Town, the Gold Coast and Lincoln Park.

City council also passed the Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary City ordinance Wednesday. The ordinance prohibits law enforcement and government from assisting in investigations intended to criminalize women from other states who come to the city seeking abortions.

Lightfoot also introduced an ordinance that would make expanded outdoor dining, brought about due to the pandemic, a permanent program.

“We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to help the hospitality industry regain its footing and exceed pre-pandemic levels and this is another important step in that direction,” Lightfoot said.

Through the program eligible restaurants would be able to expand their operations into the public way.

The mayor also introduced several ordinances related to affordable housing, including developments for affordable units on both the South and West Side of the city.

