Center HS Introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court, Sweethearts, Beaus
September 22, 2022 - Center High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony will be held pre-game at 7:00pm. The Center Roughriders will play Canton Eagles for their homecoming game this Friday, September 23rd with a 7:30pm game time. Homecoming Queen Candidates are:. Homecoming Duchesses are:. Club Sweethearts...
Community Caravan Will be Visiting Center
September 23, 2022 - The KTBS Community Caravan will be visiting Center next week, Monday, September 26th through Thursday, September 29th. Rick Rowe will be here each morning between 5:00am – 7:00am as he tours the City and gets a taste (literally) of our 46th Annual East Texas Poultry. He will have the opportunity to visit our Historic Courthouse, meet our Shelby Chick and Pageant Court, tour the downtown area, visit several businesses sample some of Poultry Festival food and so much more. The public is invited to join Rick Rowe and the KTBS team for lunch at T&R Steaks and More between 11am and 12:30pm.
Joaquin Senior Center Hosting Flu Shot Clinic
Shots will be given by Joaquin’s Texas Quick Care Clinic, Nurse Practitioner Tammy Smith, CNS. Most shots are covered by insurance, including Medicare. For more information, call the Joaquin Senior Center at 936-269-3975 between 7:30am and 2pm. The Senior Center is on the Joaquin Square at 164 Chalk Street.
Friends of Mission Dolores Annual Meeting Sept. 23rd
September 22, 2022 - All members, and anyone interested in learning about the exciting events to come at Mission Dolores State Historic Site, are encouraged to attend this year's Annual Meeting of the Friends of Mission Dolores (FOMD). The meeting will be at 12-noon, Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Mission site. Board members will provide a light lunch.
Tina Marie Jacobs
A homecoming celebration will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 157 CR 2230, Center, Texas. Four Grandchildren: Jada, Dallas, Michala, and her Jahana. She and Jahana had a special bond. She was her Nana's playmate. She loved her two brothers:. "Big" brother,...
Homecoming Game Tailgate Party at Roughrider Stadium
September 21, 2022 - There will be a Tailgate party on Friday, September 23, before the homecoming game where the Center Roughriders take on the Canton Eagles. There will be free food and drinks. The public is invited to show up with your own chair and Tailgate together. The Tailgate...
Center Varsity Tennis Falls to Jacksonville in Hard Fought Match Up
September 21, 2022 - Center Varsity tennis team had a hard fought match up yesterday evening, September 20 that had 7 matches go into split sets. The tennis team fell one match short, losing 9-10. Upcoming matches include Junior Varsity team playing at home against Hudson on Thursday, September 22...
New Projects Approved for Lufkin District; $9.4 Million Project for Shelby County
September 22, 2022 – Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $520.9 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $12.4 million earmarked for projects in the Lufkin District. Commissioners also approved more than $75.9 million in maintenance projects, which included more than $1.7 million for the...
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 5
September 23, 2022 - Week 5 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Shelby County Veterans Office New Location; Office Hours
September 21, 2022 - The Shelby County Veterans Office is pleased to announce its new office location. The office is now located in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office building, 266 Nacogdoches Street, Center, Texas 75935. Office hours are as follows:. Monday and Tuesday 8:30-3:00pm: Walk-in (no appointment necessary) Wednesday...
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, September 26
September 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 26th day of September 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
Louise Lawrence
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation at 1:00 p.m. Paul Silvey and Ed Williams to officiate. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born September 9, 1932, in DeRidder, Louisiana, Louise is...
David's Daily Devotion for September 22
September 22, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Thursday, September 22. One of the features of our morning worship service at First Baptist Center is a “welcome time”. Our congregation rises and shares a moment of greeting and fellowship with those around them. We sing a lively song during the welcome, and this Sunday that song will be Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”.
Juanita Williams
Funeral service will be Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11:30am at Hicks Chapel. Visitation is Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:30am at Hicks Chapel. Committal is at Northwest Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, Louisiana. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral services. All safety procedures are strictly enforced.
Shelbyville Water System Announces Disinfectant Conversion Starts Sept. 26
September 23, 2022 - The Shelbyville Water System, ID # 2100014 will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin September 26, 2022 and continue through October 25, 2022. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.
Public Notice Shelby County Hazard Mitigation
September 22, 2022 - Shelby County will have an online survey from September 22nd to October 6th, in order to gather information for their Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Shelby County encourages residents to view the draft plan online at the County’s website and take the online survey. The survey’s goal is to record public input for the plan draft including identifying potential mitigation actions to preserve strengths, resolve weaknesses, and meet future mitigation goals. If there are any questions about the plan or survey, please call the County at (936) 598-3863.
Major Construction Project to Begin in Polk County - Corrigan Relief Route
September 21, 2022 – A pre-construction meeting was held in the Lufkin District Regional Conference room Tuesday, signaling the start of a major construction project in Polk County. Engineers, city representatives, consultants, utility, general contractors, environmental and safety professionals were in attendance to discuss the Corrigan Relief Route that...
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
