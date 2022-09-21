ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

Daily Voice

Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police

A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
EPHRATA, PA
City
Swatara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Swatara Township, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Police investigating Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from The Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 14th and Derry Streets for a report of shots fired.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seek information in Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are seeking information regarding the 1984 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her home on West Willow Street and last heard from on June 5, 1984. She told her mother over the phone her estranged husband would be picking her up to look at a car he was considering buying for her.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children

Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
FOX 43

Man dies at hospital following motorcycle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old man has died at WellSpan York Hospital after crashing a motorcycle that he was operating on Sept. 22 in Lower Chanceford Township. According to the York County Coroner's Office, at 3:57 p.m., the man lost control of his motorcycle as he was headed southbound on Woodbine Road. He was then thrown from the bike and was found by a driver who was passing the scene.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
HARRISBURG, PA

