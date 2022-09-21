Read full article on original website
51-year-old man used sword during assault on two people in central Pa.: police
A Lebanon County man swung a sword at two people during an assault on Sept. 8, according to police. 51-year-old Richard Gomez was at a house in the 500 block of Cumberland Street around 11:40 p.m., threatening to kill two people while swinging a sword, Lebanon City police said. There...
Gambling Lititz Mom Leaves Infant In Car: Ephrata Police
A 36-year-old mom from Lititz was seen gambling on a skill machine in a convenience store while her infant was out of sight in the car in the parking lot, Ephrata police say. Melissa Louise Heyman, had left her 1-year-old in her car for nearly an hour while she gambled inside the store located in the 500 block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on September 7, 2022 at 9:51 a.m., according to area police.
Man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County courthouse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 23, 2022, Samson Yohe, a 30-year-old Gettysburg man, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania for a “malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive.”. According to...
Police investigating Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from The Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of South 14th and Derry Streets for a report of shots fired.
Pennsylvania State Police seek information in Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are seeking information regarding the 1984 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her home on West Willow Street and last heard from on June 5, 1984. She told her mother over the phone her estranged husband would be picking her up to look at a car he was considering buying for her.
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
5 more people charged in Dauphin County shooting that injured 2 children
Swatara Township police have charged five more people in connection to an Aug. 11 drive-by shooting that seriously injured a 4- and 6-year-old. Kani Little, 25, of Swatara Township; Brianna Smith, 24, of Middletown; and Michael Roberts, 28, of Harrisburg, were each charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and a slew of related offenses, Swatara Township police announced Wednesday.
Man briefly escapes police custody in Cumberland County
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was in police custody briefely escaped and caused police to engage in a foot pursuit occurred on Sept. 14. According to police , at around 11 a.m. 46 year old Brian Knouse was being transported from Cumberland County Prison to Magisterial District Judge Sanderson’s office in Enola for a preliminary hearing.
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
Police seize drugs, guns, cash from York house
Investigators seized drugs, cash, and firearms from a York home this week after initially executing a search warrant for a fugitive, according to the York City Police Department.
Teen carjacked at gunpoint while buying milk at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car.
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
