NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO