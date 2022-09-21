ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Orioles take step toward potential sale

The Baltimore Orioles’ messy ownership situation does not appear close to a resolution, but a new report suggests that there has been interesting movement regarding the situation. Orioles ownership enlisted Goldman Sachs to assess the prospects for selling the team, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. However, there...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in left field Wednesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. The lefty-hitting Rosario was held out of the lineup versus a southpaw on Tuesday, but he will be back in left field a day later as the No. 7 hitter in the order. Robbie Grossman will be in right field for Atlanta.
MLB
numberfire.com

J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish pulls off unreal stunt not seen in over 100 years

The Baltimore Orioles, despite a solid 78-71 record in baseball’s toughest division, the AL East, are on the outside looking in the playoff race. With 13 games left in the season, they are trailing the Seattle Mariners by four games for the third and final wildcard spot. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean the Orioles players will be phoning it in. Someone who definitely did not mail it in was rookie starter Kyle Bradish, who turned in the best performance of his young career against the Houston Astros.
BALTIMORE, MD
Matt Manning
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Ramon Urias operating second base on Friday

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Ramon Urias is batting second in Friday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Urias will man second base after Rougned Odor was rested in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urquidy, our models project Urias to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sitting for Pirates on Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hayes will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Newman starting at second base. Newman will bat sixth versus right-hander Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Newman for 8.7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#The Detroit Tigers
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will catch for right-hander Michael Wacha on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jameson Taillon and the Yankees. Reese McGuire moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 8.2...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros

There are few things in life that would make someone tear up more than the appreciation of thousands of people who acknowledge just how much you’ve been through in life. It’s not the easiest to battle any kind of sickness, but for Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn’t just any ailment. Mancini battled cancer for all of 2020, and he faced yet another cancer scare in June 2021, and the Orioles fans at Camden Yards could do nothing but applaud the 30-year old in his return after being dealt at the trade deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting Will Smith at catcher on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Smith will operate behind the plate after Austin Barnes was benched on Thursday night versus Arizona's righty Zac Gallen. numberFire's models project Smith to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh hitting sixth in Philadelphia's Friday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Marsh will patrol center field after Matt Vierling was shifted to right and Dalton Guthrie was given the night off. In a matchup versus Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models project Marsh to score 9.2 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Tigers
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Miami's Brian Anderson batting second on Friday evening

Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Anderson will man right field after JJ Bleday was moved to left, Jon Berti was shifted to second base, Charles Leblanc was shifted to first, and Lewin Diaz was given a breather. numberFire's models project Anderson...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Arizona's Corbin Carroll in center field on Friday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carroll will patrol center field after Daulton Varsho was benched in Arizona. In a matchup against left-hander Carlos Rodon, our models project Carroll to score 9.1 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Hays takes over left field for Orioles on Friday night

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Hays will operate in left field after Terrin Vavra was benched at home against right-hander Jose Urquidy. numberFire's models project Hays to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson benched by Cardinals on Friday night

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was picked as Friday's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 210 batted balls this season, Dickerson has recorded a 3.8% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

