After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the St. Amant Gators gave up four unanswered touchdowns in Friday’s 28-17 loss to Opelousas. Opelousas quarterback Zach Malveaux aired the ball out deep and often in the second half after attempting only five passes in the first two quarters. Malveaux hit wide receiver Mekhi Jones on gains of 22 and 65, with Jones’ 64-yard catch-and-run tying the game at 14 after Malveaux found Korey Fontenot for a 24-yard touchdown.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO