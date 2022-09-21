Read full article on original website
Scoring defense helps Cecilia blow past Crowley
The Cecilia Bulldogs scored four straight second-half touchdowns to ease past Crowley 57-27 in a non-district game at home on Friday. The Bulldogs attempted an onside kick to start the third quarter, but the Gents recovered near midfield. Running back Michael Thomas then burst through the middle of the line for a 48-yard gain to set up his own 5-yard touchdown run that brought the Gents within 29-20.
Quick-strike TDs by a standout sophomore carry Episcopal past Port Allen
Two distinctively different touchdowns from Episcopal’s Reid Chauvin in a nine-second span were all the Knights needed to distance themselves Friday night. The sophomore scored on a 57-yard burst at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter, then followed Brody Bailey’s fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff with a 31-yard pass reception from quarterback Lewis Ward to carry Episcopal past former District 6-2A foe Port Allen, 38-14, at Memorial Field.
How Woodlawn and LSU pledge Rickie Collins rallied from 20 points down vs. E.D. White
Woodlawn trailed by 20 points and was mired in turnovers late in the first half. But with quarterback Rickie Collins, many good things are possible. The LSU commitment and his Panther teammates proved that by rallying and then holding on for a 29-26 victory over the E.D. White on Friday night at at Woodlawn.
VC Eagles featuring stingy defense in addition to explosive offense so far
ERATH - The high-flying Vermilion Catholic offense did its part Friday night in a 34-0 non-district win over Erath - the third time in four weeks that the Eagles have scored more than 30 points in the first four weeks of the season. But very quietly, the VC defense is...
St. Amant squanders two-touchdown lead in loss to Opelousas
After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the St. Amant Gators gave up four unanswered touchdowns in Friday’s 28-17 loss to Opelousas. Opelousas quarterback Zach Malveaux aired the ball out deep and often in the second half after attempting only five passes in the first two quarters. Malveaux hit wide receiver Mekhi Jones on gains of 22 and 65, with Jones’ 64-yard catch-and-run tying the game at 14 after Malveaux found Korey Fontenot for a 24-yard touchdown.
Tylan Johnson paces Madison Prep to easy victory over Parkview Baptist
Tylan Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Madison Prep opened play in District 6-3A Thursday night with a 26-7 win at Parkview Baptist. Madison Prep (2-2, 1-0) came in looking to redeem itself after a 31-point loss to Scotlandville last week. The Chargers did just that.
Teurlings delivers knockout punches early, late in historic road win over Notre Dame
CROWLEY For the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, it was the kind of joy they haven’t experienced since in 26 years. For senior wide receiver Hayden Vice it ended with a thrill he’ll likely never encounter again. With his Rebels backed up to their own 1 in the final minute...
Tucker Denais sparks North Vermilion's comeback win over Loreauville
LOREAUVILLE — North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey planned to throw the ball more when his Patriots took on Loreauville on Thursday night. But the way the Patriots were running the ball, that plan went out the window. "We thought that we were going to have to get the ball...
LCA can't regain momentum against Ruston en route to falling 35-20
Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes. And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were...
Teurlings, Notre Dame bring a few twists to old Catholic-school rivalry
In some ways, every time Teurlings Catholic takes on Notre Dame in football the game is a carbon copy of previous meetings. But when the two undefeated teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Gardiner Memorial Stadium in Crowley, there are a few distinctions that should spice up the latest matchup.
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
Russ Faulkinberry, winningest football coach in school history, helped guide Ragin’ Cajuns to Division I status
LAFAYETTE – Russ Faulkinberry was a big man, in more ways than one. He was also someone the then-USL athletic department and football program badly needed when he joined the staff as head football coach in 1961. Then known as the Bulldogs, the squad had gone 19-28-1 over the...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime
A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High
Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.
Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
Southside follows up last week's big win with convincing road victory over New Iberia
NEW IBERIA That trend continued on Friday night when the Southside Sharks defeated the New Iberia Yellow Jackets 37-7 in a District 3-5A contest in New Iberia. Cameron Boutte rushed for two touchdowns, while Southside played turnover-free football for the second consecutive week in cruising to the 30-point win over a rebuilding New Iberia squad.
Acadiana area prep football week 4 scores, statistics and schedules
RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 14-132, TD; Jaylon Domingeaux 11-54, TD; Jordan Dejean 2-7; Jayden Sonnier 1- (-2); SH: Dennis Gardere 18-82, TD; Drew Bailey 7-52; Gavin Stout 2-0; Jamorion Jackson 1-9; Drew Dronet 1-38, TD; Everett Pertle 8-45, TD; Trevor Domokos 1-3. PASSING - COM: Sonnier 2-2-0, 7 yds; Domingeaux 4-13-0, 65 yds, TD; SH: Stout 12-17-0, 145 yds, 5 TDs.
LaGrange football game cancelled due to ‘mix-up with officials’
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange was set to host the St. Edmund Blue Jays Thursday night, but the game was cancelled due to an issue with game officials. LaGrange Head Coach Marrico Wilson said a “mix-up with officials” was responsible for the cancellation. According to the St....
Istrouma's football team is 3-0 and it has the 'Great Wall of Louisiana' to thank for it
Jeremy Gradney, head coach at Istrouma High School, walks down a dim hallway, pulls open a door and motions to a few of his players. This, he says, is the G-WOL. Four juniors and one senior comprise Istrouma’s Great Wall of Louisiana (G-WOL), the young — yet experienced — the quiet — yet fierce — offensive line of the District 6-4A Indians.
