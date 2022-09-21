ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

theadvocate.com

Scoring defense helps Cecilia blow past Crowley

The Cecilia Bulldogs scored four straight second-half touchdowns to ease past Crowley 57-27 in a non-district game at home on Friday. The Bulldogs attempted an onside kick to start the third quarter, but the Gents recovered near midfield. Running back Michael Thomas then burst through the middle of the line for a 48-yard gain to set up his own 5-yard touchdown run that brought the Gents within 29-20.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Quick-strike TDs by a standout sophomore carry Episcopal past Port Allen

Two distinctively different touchdowns from Episcopal’s Reid Chauvin in a nine-second span were all the Knights needed to distance themselves Friday night. The sophomore scored on a 57-yard burst at the 5:48 mark of the third quarter, then followed Brody Bailey’s fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff with a 31-yard pass reception from quarterback Lewis Ward to carry Episcopal past former District 6-2A foe Port Allen, 38-14, at Memorial Field.
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Amant squanders two-touchdown lead in loss to Opelousas

After building a two-touchdown lead at halftime, the St. Amant Gators gave up four unanswered touchdowns in Friday’s 28-17 loss to Opelousas. Opelousas quarterback Zach Malveaux aired the ball out deep and often in the second half after attempting only five passes in the first two quarters. Malveaux hit wide receiver Mekhi Jones on gains of 22 and 65, with Jones’ 64-yard catch-and-run tying the game at 14 after Malveaux found Korey Fontenot for a 24-yard touchdown.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

LCA can't regain momentum against Ruston en route to falling 35-20

Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes. And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings, Notre Dame bring a few twists to old Catholic-school rivalry

In some ways, every time Teurlings Catholic takes on Notre Dame in football the game is a carbon copy of previous meetings. But when the two undefeated teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Gardiner Memorial Stadium in Crowley, there are a few distinctions that should spice up the latest matchup.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime

A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High

Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 4 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - COM: Tre Roy 14-132, TD; Jaylon Domingeaux 11-54, TD; Jordan Dejean 2-7; Jayden Sonnier 1- (-2); SH: Dennis Gardere 18-82, TD; Drew Bailey 7-52; Gavin Stout 2-0; Jamorion Jackson 1-9; Drew Dronet 1-38, TD; Everett Pertle 8-45, TD; Trevor Domokos 1-3. PASSING - COM: Sonnier 2-2-0, 7 yds; Domingeaux 4-13-0, 65 yds, TD; SH: Stout 12-17-0, 145 yds, 5 TDs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

LaGrange football game cancelled due to ‘mix-up with officials’

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange was set to host the St. Edmund Blue Jays Thursday night, but the game was cancelled due to an issue with game officials. LaGrange Head Coach Marrico Wilson said a “mix-up with officials” was responsible for the cancellation. According to the St....
EUNICE, LA

