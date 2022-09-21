Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
longisland.com
Preservation Long Island Announces Call for Endangered Historic Places Nominations
Preservation Long Island, a regional preservation advocacy nonprofit, is pleased to announce a call for nominations for the 2023 Endangered Historic Places Program (EHPP). Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted digitally through the EHPP 2023 Nominations portal on Preservation Long Island’s website. All nominations must be received by Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
longisland.com
Seven Great Corn Mazes on Long Island for 2022
F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm - The theme of this year’s corn maze is “Alice In Wonderland.” Enjoy hours of family fun in this 8-acre corn maze, open on weekends, Columbus Day and holidays. Try to race your friends and family through the maze, or take your time enjoying the adventure. Opens October 1st. $10pp. Location: 26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, (631) 271-3276.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Invites New Yorkers and Visitors to Fish for Free Saturday, September 24
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced Saturday, September 24 as a Free Fishing Day in New York State. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated to promote outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York's economy and help support fish and wildlife conservation.
Glen Cove Hospital celebrates 100 years of service
Glen Cove Hospital's centennial milestone of serving the North Shore community means a lot to one family in the area.
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
NBC New York
Jewish Day Camp on Long Island to Cease Operations Over a Zoning Battle
Hundreds of families who send their children to a Jewish day camp on Long Island will have to soon make alternate plans. Camp Jacobson, which is owned and operated by the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, must cease its operations, according to the village of Brookville where it's located. "The...
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 – Sunday, September 25th, 2022. The Sag Harbor American Music Festival (SHAMF) is back September 22-25 for its eleventh season. In addition to its lineup of FREE outdoor concerts, SHAMF adds a parade, a live radio broadcast and the most varied, joyful musical experiences yet!
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Councilwoman Johnson Invites Residents to Hope Walk October 1st
Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson invites residents to take part in the 2022 HOPE Walk/Ride, organized to help break the cycle of human trafficking. The event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at West Harbor Beach located at 10 West Harbor Drive in Bayville. Activities run between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with a special ceremony commencing at 11:00 a.m.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
longisland.com
“Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, to open October 20 in Quogue
“Over the River and Through the Woods,” a raucous, warm-hearted comedy from Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro (“Memphis,” “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”) will be the first production of the Hampton Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season, opening October 20 at the Quogue Community Hall and running through November 6.
27east.com
Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets
As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
Whale sightings on the rise in Long Island waters
While boating alone just outside of Port Jefferson Harbor over the Labor Day holiday, South Setauket resident Bill Doherty had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime thrill. First, a big splash caught his eye. Then, another. “I kept my eye on the water thinking it could be a boat accident or...
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
