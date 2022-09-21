Read full article on original website
The Wills Group Raises Over $342,000 at Their Sixth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in Support of its Community Engagement Signature Programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces
LA PLATA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Wills Group, a family-owned company headquartered in La Plata, Maryland, raised more than $342,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic held at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, September 12. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005947/en/ Wills Group employees and partners pack over 300 Weekend Backpacks at sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic. Photo credit: Ana Isabel Photography.
Cornerstone Building Brands CEO Rose Lee Named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient by Asian American Business Development Center
CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that President and CEO Rose Lee was named a 2022 Pinnacle Award recipient by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). The Pinnacle Award recognizes individuals widely acknowledged as leaders in their fields and at the top of their professional careers. It is the highest honor of the AABDC’s annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards program. As a Pinnacle Award recipient, Lee joins a prestigious group of more than 30 prominent Asian American business leaders who have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2004. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005941/en/ Rose Lee, Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient (Photo: Business Wire)
