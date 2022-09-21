Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
LIVE: NDSU SAE Students Walking From Grand Forks To Fargo For Men’s Health
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive from Grand Forks to Fargo can be a lot. Imagine trying to walk it. That’s what the men of NDSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are doing. Groups of six to 10 member are taking turns in a relay walk down old highway 81 raising awareness for men’s health.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
kvrr.com
Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home following fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In January 2020 a fire devastated Elim Rehab Center on University Drive in Fargo. Now, Fargo Elim is ready to welcome people back home. “It’s a new day and we are ready to open our doors and say ‘Welcome home,'” Fargo Elim Administrator Renee Muhonen said.
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
valleynewslive.com
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
kfgo.com
Fargo police investigating fatal train/pedestrian incident downtown
FARGO (KFGO) – A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo early Friday. Police responded to the train crossing in the 400 block of Broadway around 12:30 a.m. after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a man was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train and was dead at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
kfgo.com
Waubun man arrested in Wadena County drug case
WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Waubun man is facing drug charges after his arrest during a traffic stop near Verndale. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the driver for speeding. K9 Nitro was sent to the stop and suspected fentanyl was discovered. 32-year-old John...
valleynewslive.com
18K lost in recent grandparent scam
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A couple is out $18,000 following a grandparent scam involving a fake car accident. Moorhead Police say on Sept. 13 a couple got a call from a woman who sounded like their granddaughter, saying they were in a car crash with another woman and a baby.
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
valleynewslive.com
WATCH: Fargo neighborhood shocked after car crashes through woman’s backyard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a crucial part of Linda Hamann’s home, the serenity of her backyard and gardens. It’s as she describes it, her sanctuary, a place to unwind and relax. However, all of that was stripped away when a speeding car spun out and crashed through her fence into her backyard.
wdayradionow.com
False alarm: Fargo Fire crews respond to apartment for smoke from cooking food
(Fargo, ND) -- Concern of a possible apartment fire Thursday morning in Fargo is being washed away by the Fargo Fire Department. Battalion Chief Jason Ness tells WDAY Radio crews were initially called to the complex around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 15th street south for reports of smoke coming from a unit inside. This led to several tenants vacating the building, but no fire was actually found.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
kfgo.com
Fargo squad car and vehicle collide at intersection, crash under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision involving a Fargo Police Department squad car. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.Tuesday at the intersection of 25th Street and 1st Avenue North, near police headquarters. A vehicle was southbound on 25th Street with a...
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
