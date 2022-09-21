ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury

LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale

Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Ime Udoka, Robert Sarver, and Responsible NBA Journalism

Editor’s note: A few hours after this podcast was recorded, the Celtics announced they were suspending Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. Rob and Logan start the pod by sharing their reactions to the news of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s possible suspension. They talk about how this news is being reported, the effect it will have on the team, and the lessons NBA journalists in general can learn from this situation. They are then joined by NBA analyst Amin Elhassan to break down the ongoing controversy surrounding team owner Robert Sarver, and the announcement that he is selling the Suns and the Mercury (20:06).
Robert Sarver Begins Process To Sell Phoenix Suns

Last week the NBA levied their punishment from the investigation into Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver. He was suspended for one year and fined $10 million, which drew reactions from a lot of people. While Sarver thought that he didn’t deserve any punishment, he was certainly in...
