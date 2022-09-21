Read full article on original website
LeBron James reacts to Robert Sarver selling Suns, Mercury
LeBron James has issued a response to the news that Robert Sarver will sell the Phoenix Suns in the wake of a workplace misconduct investigation. Sarver announced Wednesday that he would sell both the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury after the NBA found that he used racist language and engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct as Suns owner. James offered a swift reaction on Twitter by saying he was “proud to be part of a league committed to progress.”
Adam Silver Releases Statement on Sarver’s Plan to Sell Suns, Mercury
The NBA’s commissioner shared his response to Sarver’s plan to sell both basketball teams.
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
RUMOR: Adam Silver’s major ‘behind-the-scenes’ role in Robert Sarver selling Suns, revealed
Robert Sarver made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that the 60-year-old millionaire now intends to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. As it turns out, however, Sarver’s recent decision may not have been as noble as some of us might have been led to believe.
Will Jae Crowder start training camp with Phoenix Suns? His '99 WON'T BE THERE' deleted tweet brings doubt
Chris Paul usually calls Jae Crowder "9-9" as his Phoenix Suns teammate wears that unique jersey number. Crowder called himself the same thing quoting a tweet about training camp that suggests he'll be absent from it. "99 WONT BE THERE!" The Republic story that was tweeted, which he reacted to,...
NBA failed victims of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's harassment
By agreeing to sell his franchises, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver may be attempting to absolve the NBA of its own grave miscarriage of justice, so we should be reminded that none of this would be happening without the bravery of people who risked their livelihood in order to bring his offenses to light.
Report: Suns and Mercury could fetch over $3B in potential sale
Now that Suns majority owner Robert Sarver has officially announced his intention to sell the team, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic examines a possible purchase price for a desirable, championship-caliber NBA franchise. Sarver will also be selling the WNBA’s, Phoenix Mercury. Vorkunov notes that the Suns and Mercury could...
The serious Robert Sarver fear NBA got ‘bailed out’ from amid looming Suns sale
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver, the subject of much controversy after being found guilty of making misogynistic and racist remarks, has finally made the decision to relinquish ownership of the team. After initially being suspended for a year and fined $10 million, it was announced that Sarver “has started the process” to sell both the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, much to the chagrin of some, like LeBron James. However, it appears as if there are plenty of people behind the scenes who are more than happy to see Sarver leave the NBA’s esteemed group of governors.
Ime Udoka, Robert Sarver, and Responsible NBA Journalism
Editor’s note: A few hours after this podcast was recorded, the Celtics announced they were suspending Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. Rob and Logan start the pod by sharing their reactions to the news of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s possible suspension. They talk about how this news is being reported, the effect it will have on the team, and the lessons NBA journalists in general can learn from this situation. They are then joined by NBA analyst Amin Elhassan to break down the ongoing controversy surrounding team owner Robert Sarver, and the announcement that he is selling the Suns and the Mercury (20:06).
LeBron James Is “Proud” of NBA As Robert Sarver Looks To Sell Phoenix Suns Following N-Word Controversy
"I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!" he tweeted.
Robert Sarver Begins Process To Sell Phoenix Suns
Last week the NBA levied their punishment from the investigation into Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver. He was suspended for one year and fined $10 million, which drew reactions from a lot of people. While Sarver thought that he didn’t deserve any punishment, he was certainly in...
Spurs hiring ex-WNBA All-Star as assistant on Gregg Popovich’s staff
The San Antonio Spurs have found a replacement of sorts for Becky Hammon. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Spurs are hiring former WNBA star Candice Dupree to be an assistant on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff. The 15-year WNBA veteran retired after the 2021 season and proceeded to join the NBA Assistant Coaches Program (ACP).
