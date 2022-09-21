Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Harry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer
Harry Styles finds himself in an emotionally complicated love triangle in the latest trailer for My Policeman, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of a world premiere for Michael Grandage’s 1950s romantic drama at the Toronto Film Festival. Styles plays Tom, a closeted policeman who, along with Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, become entangled in a forbidden relationship. Tom and Marion marry, but Styles’ character soon falls for Patrick as they begin a gay relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New Poster'The Son' Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian...
Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies All Share ‘a Pretty Consistent Theme,’ She Says
During her time in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in several major sci-fi franchises, summer blockbusters, and well-loved indie flicks.
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at Don't Worry Darling Screening in Spain
Following rumored behind-the-scenes drama on her new film Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde recovered from a potential wipeout to serve '70s glamour at the San Sebastian International Film Festival Olivia Wilde recovered flawlessly from a potential spill in couture. The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, nearly tripped over her stunning Valentino green sequined gown on Friday at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre for the Spain premiere of her highly-anticipated film during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. She exuded '70s statuesque glamour in the sparkling floor-length backless number...
Don’t Worry Darling Crew Member Addresses Rumors About Drama On The Set Of Olivia Wilde’s Movie
Amid the rumors around Olivia Wilde's movie Don't Worry Darling, a crew member has weighed in.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Zac Efron Was One Of The Many Celebrities Who Left Hollywood During The Pandemic. Now He's Living Out Of A Van?
Zac Efron made the same transition that other actors made during the pandemic in leaving the United States for Australia. After selling his Los Angeles property, he made the move in 2021 to the beachy haven of Byron Bay. Now it seems like the High School Musical actor is spending his days now living out of a van.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Awful Announcing
Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’
A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
The official Whitney Houston biopic is headed to theaters this December. Executive produced by Clive Davis and Pat Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as the late superstar alongside Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci as Davis, Clarke Peters as John Houston, Whitney’s father, and Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston. The film is described as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.” Under the helm of Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou and Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), I Wanna Dance With Somebody will explore “the Whitney you never knew.”More from...
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’
Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
Zac Efron steps out for the first time since addressing plastic surgery rumours as he attends The Greatest Beer Run Ever premiere at the Toronto Film Festival
Zac Efron has stepped out for the first time since addressing rumours he'd had plastic surgery, as he attended the premiere of his new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. The actor, 34, recently revealed that his dramatically different face was the result of a shattered jaw...
Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)
Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbie Ferreira Says She's Departing HBO's 'Euphoria'Zendaya Wants...
Madonna’s Microphone Style Inspired James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Cinematography
Turns out James Cameron got some of his material from the “Material Girl” herself. The “Avatar” writer/director was inspired by Madonna’s microphone placement during her concerts and found himself “Hung Up” on the concept of staying close to actors during action sequences. “Avatar,” which will be re-released in theaters September 23 ahead of the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” premiered in 2009 with Sam Worthington starring as a former Marine who travels to planet Pandora and falls in love with a Na’vi woman, played by Zoe Saldana. The lush world of Pandora and its linked Avatars were best suited to be...
Bradley Cooper Gave Olivia Wilde Inspiring Advice For Don’t Worry Darling She Later Disagreed With
Bradley Cooper gave Olivia Wilde inspiring advice for her second directing project Don’t Worry Darling, which she disagreed with later.
Olivia Wilde says her male colleagues wouldn't have to answer questions about drama among their cast members: 'There are very different standards created for women'
Wilde said that it's "frustrating" to see people "sidelining us in a way that they don't do to men."
