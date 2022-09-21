ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were hurt after a woman ran a red light in Rochester Hills and hit them Wednesday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on Adams just after 11:15 a.m. The man in the Honda had the right of way because he was turning on a green arrow.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO