3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
fox2detroit.com
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were hurt after a woman ran a red light in Rochester Hills and hit them Wednesday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on Adams just after 11:15 a.m. The man in the Honda had the right of way because he was turning on a green arrow.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken driver falls asleep in drive-through
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Trenton man who fell asleep in a fast-food drive-through lane the evening of Sept. 18, before waking up and drunkenly resuming driving on southbound Fort Street, was pulled over and charged with operating while intoxicated. The driver initially claimed to be taking allergy medication, but...
The Oakland Press
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning.
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
The Oakland Press
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit
DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 workers seriously hurt when semi truck trailer crashes down on them in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two workers were seriously injured Tuesday when a semi truck box trailer crashed down on top of them in Macomb County. The incident happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) in the parking lot of the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.
Severely decomposed body found in trash by Detroit garbage truck worker
A garbage truck worker made a grim discovery on Wednesday after a human body fell out of a trash bin during their afternoon route in Detroit.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
fox2detroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman partially ejected, killed after crashing into median overnight on I-94
DETROIT – A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Officials said a woman lost control of her...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
