Rochester Hills, MI

fox2detroit.com

3 hurt in crash after woman runs red light in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were hurt after a woman ran a red light in Rochester Hills and hit them Wednesday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on Adams just after 11:15 a.m. The man in the Honda had the right of way because he was turning on a green arrow.
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver falls asleep in drive-through

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Trenton man who fell asleep in a fast-food drive-through lane the evening of Sept. 18, before waking up and drunkenly resuming driving on southbound Fort Street, was pulled over and charged with operating while intoxicated. The driver initially claimed to be taking allergy medication, but...
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
The Oakland Press

Man, 62, arrested after fatal stabbing

Investigators anticipate charging a man after a dispute turned into a fatal stabbing on Huron Street. A Waterford Township man was killed, dying about six hours after the Thursday evening incident occurred in Pontiac. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office had the suspect in custody shortly after the stabbing...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit

DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit. Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
