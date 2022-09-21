ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Fan Guide: Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQmnd_0i4hLoCC00

CHARLOTTE — The top players from across the globe will compete in Charlotte this week at one of the biggest events in professional golf. The 2022 Presidents Cup will take place from Sept. 20-25 at the Quail Hollow Club.

The event is only held in America every four years and features 12 players from the U.S. taking on 12 players from around the world (excluding Europe) in a match-play style event.

Quail Hollow usually hosts the PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship every May, but did not hold it this year in preparation for the Presidents Cup.

Daily attendance will be capped at 40,000 people per day.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Schedule

Wednesday: Gates open at 9 a.m.

Thursday: Gates open at 10 a.m. Tee times begin at 1:05 p.m.

Friday: Gates open at 9 a.m. Tee times begin at 11:35 a.m.

Saturday: Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Round 3 tee times begin at 7:12 a.m. Round 4 tee times begin at 12:05 p.m.

Sunday: Gates open at 9 a.m. Tee times begin at 12:02 p.m.

Tickets

Limited tickets are still available. Prices start at $75 for the early part of the week. Weekend tickets cost more, starting at $200.

Two youths ages 15 and younger will be admitted free of charge per ticketed adult, excluding hospitality venues. All guests older than 5 years old must have their own ticket to access a hospitality venue, and all guests, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to access the Green Mile Club.

Click here for more information on tickets.

(Watch below: Road closures during 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club)

Parking

General parking is available in six designated lots with prices ranging from complimentary to $40. Parking must be purchased in advance. Locations and prices are listed below:

- Black Lot at Carowinds: Open Wednesday-Friday; 30-minute shuttle to the club; $15 per day.

- Green Lot at Ballantyne Corporate Place: Open Saturday-Sunday; 20-minute shuttle to the club; $15 per day.

- Grey Lot at SouthPark Mall: Open Tuesday-Sunday; 10-minute shuttle to the club; $40 per day.

- Red Lot at Hedgemore Plaza: Open Tuesday-Sunday; 10-minute shuttle to the club; $40 per day.

- White Lot at Charlotte Catholic High School: Open Friday-Sunday; 10-minute shuttle to the club; $40 per day.

- Purple Lot at Bojangles Coliseum: Open Tuesday-Sunday; 30-minute shuttle to the club; free of charge.

A shuttle will also be available from the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown.

Shuttles will take fans to and from each lot to the main entrance at Quail Hollow Club.

For fans using a rideshare service, a pick-up/drop-off lot will be located on Gleneagles Road, just across the street from the main entrance to the Presidents Cup.

Click here for more information on parking and shuttles.

Other items

Cellphones are allowed but must be on silent mode at all times. Phone calls are allowed in designated areas. Fans can take photos and videos throughout the tournament week.

Free mobile charging stations will be available around the course.

Coolers are not allowed.

There will be four water refill stations and event sponsor Cognizant will distribute 100 free water bottles per day to fans.

For more information on event policies, click here.

For information on the attractions and activities that will be available to fans during the event, click here.

(Watch below: Charlotte prepares to host 2022 Presidents Cup)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant looks to cash in on 2022 Presidents Cup fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 Presidents Cup gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, a restaurant owner says his company stands to profit from the thousands of fans expected each day. Owner and head chef of Cuzzo’s Cuisine, Andarrio Johnson, is often busy making one of his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gates, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Could Texas-based Whataburger be coming to Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE — Plans for a pre-submittal meeting were filed with the city of Charlotte to convert a building that housed a bank into a Texas-based Whataburger fast-food restaurant. The location is at the former Suntrust Bank on the Tyvola Square property on South Boulevard, according to the filing. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quail Hollow Club#Presidents Cup#Pga#Wells Fargo Championship
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United States

There is a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina that is so good that the people at the New York Times have declared it to be one of the best fifty restaurants in America for 2022. If you come to Charlotte, there is a restaurant you can visit called Leah & Louise. The picture for this article is one of the delicious foods you can get from the restaurant called River Chips, which are fried chicken skin you get with a delicious sauce to top everything up. But do not just take my word for it from my article. Here is what the New York Times had to say in their actual review:
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bonterra brings upscale dining, wine bar and cocktails to SouthPark’s Phillips Place

CHARLOTTE — Bonterra owner J.D. Duncan jumped at the chance to open an upscale dining establishment and wine bar at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. The restaurant launched dinner service on Tuesday, with an extensive cocktail program and more than 200 varieties of wine available by the glass. The café offers breakfast, lunch and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting the week of Oct. 1. That includes La Colombe coffee and pastries in the morning as well as small plates, cocktails and wine as the day progresses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WLTX.com

South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte

Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
123K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy