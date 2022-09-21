Fan Guide: Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club

CHARLOTTE — The top players from across the globe will compete in Charlotte this week at one of the biggest events in professional golf. The 2022 Presidents Cup will take place from Sept. 20-25 at the Quail Hollow Club.

The event is only held in America every four years and features 12 players from the U.S. taking on 12 players from around the world (excluding Europe) in a match-play style event.

Quail Hollow usually hosts the PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship every May, but did not hold it this year in preparation for the Presidents Cup.

Daily attendance will be capped at 40,000 people per day.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Schedule

Wednesday: Gates open at 9 a.m.

Thursday: Gates open at 10 a.m. Tee times begin at 1:05 p.m.

Friday: Gates open at 9 a.m. Tee times begin at 11:35 a.m.

Saturday: Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Round 3 tee times begin at 7:12 a.m. Round 4 tee times begin at 12:05 p.m.

Sunday: Gates open at 9 a.m. Tee times begin at 12:02 p.m.

Tickets

Limited tickets are still available. Prices start at $75 for the early part of the week. Weekend tickets cost more, starting at $200.

Two youths ages 15 and younger will be admitted free of charge per ticketed adult, excluding hospitality venues. All guests older than 5 years old must have their own ticket to access a hospitality venue, and all guests, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to access the Green Mile Club.

Click here for more information on tickets.

(Watch below: Road closures during 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club)

Parking

General parking is available in six designated lots with prices ranging from complimentary to $40. Parking must be purchased in advance. Locations and prices are listed below:

- Black Lot at Carowinds: Open Wednesday-Friday; 30-minute shuttle to the club; $15 per day.

- Green Lot at Ballantyne Corporate Place: Open Saturday-Sunday; 20-minute shuttle to the club; $15 per day.

- Grey Lot at SouthPark Mall: Open Tuesday-Sunday; 10-minute shuttle to the club; $40 per day.

- Red Lot at Hedgemore Plaza: Open Tuesday-Sunday; 10-minute shuttle to the club; $40 per day.

- White Lot at Charlotte Catholic High School: Open Friday-Sunday; 10-minute shuttle to the club; $40 per day.

- Purple Lot at Bojangles Coliseum: Open Tuesday-Sunday; 30-minute shuttle to the club; free of charge.

A shuttle will also be available from the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown.

Shuttles will take fans to and from each lot to the main entrance at Quail Hollow Club.

For fans using a rideshare service, a pick-up/drop-off lot will be located on Gleneagles Road, just across the street from the main entrance to the Presidents Cup.

Click here for more information on parking and shuttles.

Other items

Cellphones are allowed but must be on silent mode at all times. Phone calls are allowed in designated areas. Fans can take photos and videos throughout the tournament week.

Free mobile charging stations will be available around the course.

Coolers are not allowed.

There will be four water refill stations and event sponsor Cognizant will distribute 100 free water bottles per day to fans.

For more information on event policies, click here.

For information on the attractions and activities that will be available to fans during the event, click here.

(Watch below: Charlotte prepares to host 2022 Presidents Cup)

©2022 Cox Media Group