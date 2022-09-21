Read full article on original website
Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split
Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
Clara Chia Marti: 5 Things To Know About Woman Seen With Gerard Pique After Shakira Split
Gerard Pique has been spending a lot of time with Clara Chia Marti since he and Shakira announced their breakup at the beginning of June. The musician, 45, and her husband, 35, released a joint statement revealing that they were separating while asking for privacy. Since splitting from the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer, Gerard has been spotted kissing Clara, 23, and it appears that the two are getting to know each other very well. Find out more about Clara here!
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
Gerard Piqué reportedly stormed off Shakira’s lawyer’s office due to the rocky negotiations
Shakira and Gerard Piqué meet with lawyers on September 15 in Barcelona, Spain. The 45-year-old singer, alongside her attorneys, Pilar Mañé and Diego Muñoz, met with the 35-year-old soccer player, who, according to La Vanguardia, after 30 minutes, walked off the reunion. The publication informed the...
Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?
More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
Meghan: Mail on Sunday privacy battle cost Harry relationship with father
Duchess of Sussex reveals in magazine interview how toxic tabloid culture had torn her and Harry’s families apart
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
Sylvester Stallone Flirts With Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin On Instagram While Divorce Rages On
Sylvester Stallone doesn't appear ready to throw in the towel on his marriage and shot his shot with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, September 19, Stallone posted an intimate set of two photos on his Instagram. The first was a snap of...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word
Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
Johnny Depp Dating Lawyer Who Repped Him in UK Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Turns out Johnny Depp is indeed dating one of his lawyers in his defamation case, but it's NOT Camille Vasquez. Johnny is dating an attorney named Joelle Rich, who repped him in the UK trial that he lost. Apparently, Johnny didn't hold that defeat against her, because TMZ has confirmed they are indeed together.
The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'
Legendary American horse trainer Monty Roberts, with whom Queen Elizabeth II formed a decades-long bond, will be at her funeral Monday in London.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Shakira Breaks Her Silence About Split From Gerard Piqué: 'The Darkest Hour of My Life'
Shakira is finding light in her music amid her painful split from her ex Gerard Piqué, which she describes as "the darkest hour in my life." The 45-year-old Columbian superstar is breaking her silence in her first interview since announcing her split in a joint statement with Piqué in June. The exes share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and while they were never married, were together for 12 years.
Gerard Pique and Shakira seen leaving Barcelona law firm together as couple look to finalise split
FOOTBALLER Gerard Pique and pop star Shakira were seen leaving a renowned law firm in Barcelona, as the couple look to finalise their split. According to El Periodico and the 'Mamarazzis', the pair met with their lawyers last Thursday to try and reach an agreement on their separation and the custody of children, Sasha and Milan.
'Love Is Blind's Iyanna Reveals Her Divorce Mistakes, While Jarrette Vacations in Costa Rica
Last month not one — but two couples from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind announced their pending divorces. Iyanna McNeely recently visited the Feel in the Blank podcast and revealed one small mistake that led to tears. Since the announcement, Iyanna has begun to open up about the divorce,...
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
Cardi B Asks Fans For Recommendations After Revealing She’s Retaining Water
Cardi B took to Instagram to explain that her change in appearance is due to water retention and asked fans for recommendations on how to deal.
