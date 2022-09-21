Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
50 Eggs restaurateur John Kunkel buys waterfront Miami Beach home
John Kunkel, founder and CEO of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, bought a waterfront Miami Beach home for $6.8 million. Records show Kunkel bought the 4,477-square-foot house at 1030 Stillwater Drive from Silvana Rodrigues and David Albin. Kunkel secured a $4.7 million loan from City National Bank of Florida to finance the purchase.
therealdeal.com
Busch family partners with Assouline Capital to buy Red South Beach hotel
UPDATED, Sept. 23, 10:05 a.m.: Tom Assouline and members of the Busch beer family hope to make a splash in Miami Beach with their purchase of the Red South Beach hotel for $33 million. A joint venture of Assouline Capital and Busch Real Estate, led by August “Gussie” Busch, paid...
therealdeal.com
Swire, Related score approval to widen planned Brickell office tower
Swire Properties and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies can expand their planned One Brickell City Centre skyscraper, a move they say is geared toward attracting top tenants. The Miami City Commission approved an amendment to Miami-based Swire’s special area plan allowing for larger floor sizes. Commissioners also approved a development agreement that outlines public benefits to the city, during a commission meeting on Thursday.
therealdeal.com
Sabet buys development site in Miami’s A&E District
The Sabet Group is the latest out-of-town multifamily developer to plant a flag in South Florida, acquiring a redevelopment site in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District. An affiliate of Sabet, a Los Angeles-based and New York-based multifamily development firm led by Andre and Edward Sabetfard, paid $14.3 million for the 0.5-acre property at 1600 Northeast Second Avenue, records show. The site currently houses a 10,700-square-foot commercial building that was completed in 1950.
therealdeal.com
Development bonanza: Four Miami projects nab approval
Miami’s skyline continues to fill up. Four proposed Miami projects won approvals on Wednesday, but one developer’s planned tower hit a snag during a city board meeting. Related Group and Merrimac Ventures’ condominium at Miami Worldcenter, AMLI Residential’s second apartment project in Miami, Rilea Group’s mid-rise rental building near the airport, and Terra and AB Asset Management’s Coconut Grove apartments scored approvals from the Miami Urban Development Review Board.
therealdeal.com
Isaac Toledano pays $15M for Sunny Isles penthouse
BH Group’s Isaac Toledano paid $15 million for a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach, about 20 percent less than its sale price three years ago. Toledano, whose legal and Hebrew name is Yizhak, and his wife, Liat, purchased a 55th floor unit at Jade Signature, at 16901 Collins Avenue, via a Delaware LLC called EIN OD Melvado Trustee For SI 55. The entity financed the purchase with a $10.5 million loan from City National Bank, revealing the Toledanos’ ownership of the LLC.
therealdeal.com
MG Developer, partner score $148M loan for Hialeah apartments
MG Developer and Baron Property Group secured a $148 million construction loan for a nearly 600-unit planned apartment complex in Hialeah, as development ramps up in the city. Coral Gables-based MG Developer, led by CEO Alirio Torrealba, and New York-based Baron Property Group, led by Matthew Baron, expect to break ground on Metro Parc in December and complete the project in the second quarter of 2024. Post Road Group provided the 30-month loan for the development planned for 955 East 25th Street and 980 East 26th Street, according to a press release. Stamford, Connecticut-based Post Road is an alternative investment firm.
therealdeal.com
Invesca scores $77M construction loan for Plantation rentals
Invesca Development Group secured the funding it needs to move forward on a Plantation apartment complex. The development firm scored $76.5 million to build the 330-unit Pixl complex on a 6.7-acre site it owns at 4300 Northwest Ninth Court, according to a notice of construction commencement filed this month. An affiliate of New York-based Madison Realty Capital was the lender, records show.
therealdeal.com
Motwanis win approval to expand planned Fort Lauderdale condo project
Merrimac Ventures won approval to expand its planned boutique condo development near the beach in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale commissioners on Thursday approved a site plan amendment that adds 11 units and a fourth floor, to create a four-story, 32-unit building at 530 North Birch Road. Asking prices for condos...
therealdeal.com
Curaleaf’s second biggest shareholder buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
Billionaire Andrey Blokh bought an oceanfront unit at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach. Blokh, a Russian-American cannabis investor who is the second-biggest shareholder of Curaleaf, and his wife, Marina Mikhailovna, paid $5.9 million for unit 1103 in the south tower of Estates, at 17909 Collins Avenue, according to property records. Blokh and Curaleaf founder Boris Jordan, a fellow Russian-American billionaire, are said to have built Curaleaf together, Forbes reported.
therealdeal.com
Winn-Dixie sues landlord over leaky roof at South Miami store
A leaky roof forced Winn-Dixie to close a South Miami store, and now the grocer wants landlord Robert Balzebre to pay up. In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last month, the Jacksonville-based grocery chain is seeking a court order to force Balzebre, principal of Miami-based Balzebre Investments, into fixing the roof of the Winn-Dixie store. It anchors the Sunset West shopping center at 8710 Southwest 72nd Street.
therealdeal.com
Hot deal for cold storage: Truist buys, leases back Quirch Foods’ Medley site
Truist Securities paid $59.4 million for a national food distributor’s cold storage facility in Medley. An entity managed by Allison Mcleod, a managing director for the Atlanta-based investment banking firm, acquired the 178,000-square-foot warehouse at 7600 Northwest 82nd Place, records show. Led by CEO John Gregg, Truist Securities is part of Charlotte-based Truist Financial.
therealdeal.com
Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
South Florida home sales continued falling in August, as rising rates and still-growing prices kept buyers on the sidelines. Closed dollar volume across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties totaled $4.7 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which counts sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. Residential sales have been on the decline, as mortgage rates continue to rise and affordability continues to be a major issue for buyers.
