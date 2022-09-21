MG Developer and Baron Property Group secured a $148 million construction loan for a nearly 600-unit planned apartment complex in Hialeah, as development ramps up in the city. Coral Gables-based MG Developer, led by CEO Alirio Torrealba, and New York-based Baron Property Group, led by Matthew Baron, expect to break ground on Metro Parc in December and complete the project in the second quarter of 2024. Post Road Group provided the 30-month loan for the development planned for 955 East 25th Street and 980 East 26th Street, according to a press release. Stamford, Connecticut-based Post Road is an alternative investment firm.

HIALEAH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO