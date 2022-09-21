Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Kevin Keatts discusses newcomers, Bahamas, offseason and more at media day
The NC State men’s basketball team held its annual media day Friday at the Dail Basketball Center, with the Wolfpack set to start official practice Monday. The Pack is coming off a down season, but an overhaul in Kevin Keatts’ coaching staff in addition to a number of impact transfers coming in has the team looking quite different than it did a year ago.
Dave Doeren Reacts to UNC Quarterback Drake Maye’s Comments
The Wolfpack coach says he will use every bit of bulletin board material to motivate his team.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance mentioned as impact transfer
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Pete Nance is expected to be one of the top impact transfers in the country as he joins the UNC basketball program. With the UNC basketball program returning four starters and the bulk of their bench depth, Hubert Davis’ team didn’t have many big holes to fill this offseason.
Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina; Pregame
It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (1-2) will take on North Carolina (3-0) in Chapel Hill, NC, inside Kenan Stadium. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back after a rough start to the season. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 3:30 pm ET. The...
Duke finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep
The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism. Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill. According to a ...
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football preview, prediction
Notre Dame is coming off Win No. 1 of the Marcus Freeman era and now takes it on the road to ACC Country against North Carolina in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Freeman is coming off his first win as Irish head coach, a close, 7-pointer at home to Cal, while the Tar Heels are ...
Duke basketball coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite
The Duke basketball coaching staff took to the road to visit three intriguing prospects. Overtime Elite continues to churn out interesting prospects and the Duke basketball program is taking notice as the coaching staff made the trip to Atlanta to get an up close look at some future Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad
Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
triangletribune.com
NCCU’s bandwagon is getting pretty full
After North Carolina Central defeated Norfolk State in a double overtime thriller last season, a colleague and I were discussing the upcoming basketball season. He mentioned overhearing fans’ comment that a certain basketball coach needed to hit the road. Then, he said something surprising even for NCCU fans: “They said when” (this certain basketball coach) “leaves to take Trei Oliver with them.”
Chapel Hill high school football game Friday night postponed because of threat
In a statement, the high school principals said they made the difficult decision to postpone the game.
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh family
RALEIGH — Joseph and Elwyna Holt, the first Black family to demand public school integration in Raleigh, are now honored with a marker designating their home site as a stop along the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
durhamtech.edu
‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management
Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
Essence
Inside Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour
The 23-city tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from Queen Naija and Ella Mai. Mary J. Blige is reminding the nation exactly why she’s heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul this fall, hitting stages across the country with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
jocoreport.com
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
