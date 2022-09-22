ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X on ripping his pants and the making of 'STAR WALKIN’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)'

By Joe Cingrana, Maia Kedem
 4 days ago

On the release day of his newest single “STAR WALKIN’ (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem),” Lil Nas X joined Audacy’s Julia for a quick Check In to chat and share some details about the brand new track.

“My favorite part is the second verse, and the very end when it gets like slow and intimate with the piano,” Nas revealed when talking about his new song. Admitting that the creation process was actually “nauseating, because I had to go through so many different versions of creating the hook.”

Nas continued, “the initial first day of making it, super fun, we had a lot of neon lights going off in the studio… it was really cute. And somehow it took me months to get to the hook that's there now. But other than that I had a great time, it’s about the song getting to the people at the end of the day.”

As for the track’s visuals, Nas revealed, “you’re gonna get the ‘League of Legends’ video first, which is really sick, and then you’re gonna get something else from me,” remaining vague about that something else.

All good though, because as we wait for that “something else,” the “STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)” music video has since dropped, and you can check it out below.

Currently setting the road ablaze on the Long Live Montero Tour , his first ever headlining trek. Nas has been having the time of his life. “It’s been super fun meeting fans,” he shared. And we’re happy to report, unlike his Audacy Beach Festival performance last year, he’s managed to evade any wardrobe malfunctions or falls. Probably because he got it out of the way ahead of tour kick off.

“There’s been one, but it wasn’t on tour, it was right before tour, we was doing like a pre-show… to let fans see what the tour would be like, like a select group," Nas shared, “and my pants ripped.”

“Now every time before I go out I check my pants, I’ll drop low as possible to make sure they won’t rip… I’m prepared.”

Check out Nas' current tour itinerary, hitting major North American cities from now through November 17 before heading overseas for European dates, below.

Lil Nas X - Long Live Montero Tour dates:

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center
Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith
Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

