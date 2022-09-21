ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF football recruiting: OL commit Cline, DB targets visiting for Georgia Tech game

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

UCF will prepare not only for this season's final non-conference football game but also an important recruiting weekend in its first Saturday home date.

Interior offensive lineman Johnathan Cline is the lone official visitor on the docket for the Knights' matchup with Georgia Tech, but plenty of major targets are expected to spend the afternoon inside the Bounce House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrvUo_0i4hLORQ00

Cline (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) is one of UCF's 10 verbal commits, a class that currently ranks 59th in Division I per 247Sports. The Knights have a single-year record four, four-star recruits currently committed — all from within an hour's drive of the East Orlando campus.

More: 3 takeaways from UCF Knights' win over FAU, including Plumlee's big day

With just about three months until the early signing period begins, let's take a quick look the latest recruiting developments for UCF.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWIJq_0i4hLORQ00

Searching for DBs

Several notable defensive backs are expected on campus this weekend.

UCF missed on Auburn (Ala.) Loachapoka three-star cornerback JC Hart, who instead chose his hometown Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior remains a primary target, though, and he will check out the Bounce House after watching Auburn's home game last weekend — a loss to Penn State.

He will be joined by a pair of prospects committed to Big Ten programs — Estero's Jason Duclona (Rutgers) and Lake Minneola's Ethon Cole (Purdue).

Perhaps the Knights' biggest target, however, is currently locked in with a Sun Belt school.

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook's Tyler Scott, an Arkansas State commit, is rising steadily up recruiting boards. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete has ideal boundary cornerback length and is viewed as a top priority for UCF.

He told The News-Journal he will not be in attendance Saturday, but plans to visit in the near future.

"Great program," Scott added. "Love it, and the coaches."

Georgia Tech has held longstanding interest in Scott, and UCF is among a handful of Power Five schools to make a verbal offer since mid-August — along with Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104EWr_0i4hLORQ00

Decisions loom for receiving targets

In addition to the ongoing action at the Bounce House, UCF fans might want to keep an eye on social media Saturday as Lakeland's Daidren Zipperer plans to announce his college decision.

Zipperer listed the Knights among his top-six in a first-person piece for The Ledger earlier in the summer. He took an official visit to UCF on July 10, and has made similar trips to Pittsburgh and, most recently, South Florida.

Exclusive: Daidren Zipperer, rising receiver recruit at Lakeland High, releases top-6 list

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver has played a part in the Dreadnaughts' 3-0 start, hauling in eight receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Malzahn's staff built inroads at Lakeland, landing defensive end Keahnist Thompson in the 2022 cycle and adding offensive lineman Miguel Maldonado as a late walk-on. Additionally, former five-star running back recruit Demarkcus Bowman transferred to UCF, though he likely will not see the field until 2023 after making a previous switch to Florida from Clemson.

UCF's lone official visitor, to date, since the season started is Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) wide receiver Cayden Lee. Lee attended the Louisville game, though 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong predicted in late July the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder will instead choose Ole Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwISq_0i4hLORQ00

Finally, at tight end, UCF remains firmly in the mix for Mosley's Randy Pittman — a former Florida State verbal commit. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Pittman profiles as an uber-athletic H-back; he's rushed 14 times for 37 yards and three touchdowns this season while leading Mosley with 11 receptions and 184 receiving yards, adding another two scores.

Pittman, who will announce his commitment on Oct. 8, said in August that he intended to take visits to Jackson State and Mississippi State. He rolled through UCF on July 17, and de-committed from the Seminoles shortly thereafter.

No concerns about Walker despite UF interest

Florida has made an expected push for Osceola defensive lineman John Walker, inviting UCF's highest-rated defensive commit in history to each of its first three home games. The Gators flipped Lakewood four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon away from the Knights earlier in the summer, perhaps creating an expectation that Walker could follow suit.

Speaking to four separate UCF sources, there is little internal cause for concern at the moment about the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder's status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMrV5_0i4hLORQ00

Ranked 13th among all Sunshine State recruits in the 2023 class in the USA TODAY Florida Sports Network's Top 100 , Walker has a team-high 27 tackles (15 solo) and two sacks in the Kowboys' opening three games — heavyweight tilts with Treasure Coast, Seminole and Lakeland.

Walker is the highest-rated of UCF's four-star commits, per 247Sports and On3 Sports. Lake Mary defensive back Braeden Marshall and Lake Brantley twin linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris round out the group.

"I lived here my whole life. I want to do it for my city," Walker told Jon Santucci shortly after announcing his commitment on July 28.

More: Osceola four-star DL John Walker commits to UCF

Knights head coach Gus Malzahn and defensive tackles coach Kenny Ingram, Walker's primary recruiter, watched the Osceola-Seminole clash in person on Sept. 2.

It's also worth remembering that Walker attended each of UCF's first two home games, which took place on Thursday and Friday nights, respectively. Florida has exclusively played on Saturdays to this point.

Defensive targets travel to Boca Raton

Two of UCF's top-choice defenders still on the board followed the team down to Boca Raton this past weekend — Lakeland interior defensive lineman Guerlens Milfort and Pahokee edge rusher/outside linebacker DeeJay Holmes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghlb4_0i4hLORQ00

Holmes, who lives in the northwest corner of Palm Beach County, topped The Post's Super 11 last month. He's also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and well on his way to defending that title with 19 tackles, 9½ TFLs, eight sacks and 15 QB hurries through the Blue Devils' first three contests.

He also returned an interception for a touchdown in Pahokee's signature win of the season, a 34-14 upset of Palm Beach Central last Friday.

More: How Pahokee star DeeJay Holmes Jr. does justice to Anquan Boldin's legendary jersey number

In addition to UCF, Holmes picked up official offers from FAU, Louisville and Ole Miss in August. He visited the Knights on June 10, a week after checking out Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzXPZ_0i4hLORQ00

Milfort (6-2, 275) has the Knights in his top-four along with a trio of ascending programs — N.C. State, surprisingly undefeated Kansas and Appalachian State, which sprung an upset on Texas A&M, hosted College GameDay and toppled Troy on a buzzer-beating Hail Mary in the space of a week.

Like Holmes, Milfort took an official visit to UCF the weekend of June 10.

All-American 2024 O-lineman will be on hand

Quickly glancing ahead to the 2024 graduating class, one of the nation's top interior offensive lineman will make a return to UCF to get a taste of the gameday environment.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson's Waltclaire Flynn Jr. said Wednesday afternoon he will attend the Georgia Tech game. Flynn (6-1, 304) is the No. 118 overall recruit according to 247's composite rankings.

Flynn raved about UCF in a mid-June interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney, listing the Knights as one of his preferred schools. Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and others are reportedly in the mix.

"UCF really surprised me," Flynn said. "It was the feel and the atmosphere. The coaches pretty much rolled out the red carpet for me and everything."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football recruiting: OL commit Cline, DB targets visiting for Georgia Tech game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandomagazine.com

50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business

Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
Orlando, FL
Sports
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando International Airport preparing for Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Out of an abundance of caution, the Orlando International Airport has begun preparations for Tropical Depression 9's anticipated landfall next week. The airport said they are implementing pre-storm procedures at both the International airport and Orlando Executive Airport. A portion of these pre-storm procedures includes postponing the...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World

There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate on the issue and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
orangeobserver.com

PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden

PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

10+ Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in Orlando for Date Night

Celebrities dominate the Billboard charts, television screens and sports arenas but, as it turns out, they’re just like us… foodies! That’s right, entertainers of all kinds are whipping up some of Central Florida’s best bites. So grab your leading love interest and take a seat at a table worthy of the stars. Here’s a round-up of Here’s a round-up of celebrity-owned restaurants in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Orlando City buys neighboring church

The small church that has sat in the shadow of Exploria Stadium is now owned by Orlando City Soccer Club. The purchase of the building for $3.45 million is the end of a yearslong holdout that included a short-lived eminent domain lawsuit the City brought against the church before the municipality decided to drop the suit.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Bounce House#Knights#Ucf Knights#Fau#Tigers#Auburn
Orlando Weekly

Black Magic Pizza to open a permanent Orlando space in SoDo next year

Black Magic Pizza, the neo-Neapolitan pizza pop-up that has scores under its spell, will move into a space in the SoDo District next year. Traviss Santos, the pizzaiolo behind the brand along with girlfriend Elizabeth Hill and chef Justin Goronda, says Black Magic Pizza will take over the space at 14 W. Illiana St., next door to Rockpit Brewing, with whom they often hold collab events. In fact, since 2019, the pizza outfit has built a (oc)cult-like following by setting up Roccbox portable ovens at various venues around town, from Whippoorwill Beer House to East End Market. But, says Santos, the goal was always to become a permanent fixture in an established neighborhood. "We've been selling out at all of our pop-ups for the last three years building huge hype and a fan base," Santos says.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando man arrested in voter fraud investigation enters not guilty plea

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The people investigated by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s election police are moving through the court system following their arrests. The third person arrested from Central Florida, Jerry Lee Foster of Orlando, had an arraignment Wednesday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Report: Rep. Gaetz may face no charges in sex-trafficking probe

ORLANDO, Fla. – Career prosecutors told the U.S. Justice Department they are recommending against charging Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, in a sex-trafficking investigation involving disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, according to a report in The Washington Post. The Post said sources speaking on condition of anonymity are...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man dies in shooting in Sanford, deputies seek suspect

SANFORD, Fla. - Detectives are seeking help from the community to help solve a homicide that happened in Seminole County Sunday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:30 p.m., its deputies responded to Roseberry Lane in unincorporated Sanford after several residents reported hearing gunshots and discovered an unresponsive man in a gray Nissan parked at the end of the road.
SANFORD, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy