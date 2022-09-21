ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

DeMarcus Cousins was once one of the best five centers in the entire NBA, and he has made the NBA All-Star Game four times.

Unfortunately, he dealt with injuries that slowed him down, but he is still a serviceable role player.

Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 48 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

NBA training camp begins for all 30 teams in six days, so the season is almost here.

Yet Cousins is still a free agent available to be signed by any team in the NBA.

I believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him for the upcoming season.

Why?

The Cavs went 44-38 last year, but they should now be seen as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Over the offseason, they traded for three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell , and they now have three players on their roster that made the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Last season, the Cavs were not a great rebounding team.

They ranked just 17th in the NBA (51.8 RPG).

Cousins could help solve that problem, while also being a reliable scorer in the bench unit.

He has career averages of 10.2 rebounds per game, and has only had one season where he averaged less than five rebounds per game (he's played 11 seasons in the NBA).

Recently, a video of Cousins playing basketball has gone viral on Twitter, and he appears to be in great shape.

I think that both Cousins and the Cavs could benefit from a potential deal.

Related
Popculture

NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Team USA's Brittney Griner Decision

On Tuesday, USA Basketball's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup was announced. The roster will be headlined by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Brittney Griner won't be able to suit up for the United States due to her detainment in Russia. Nonetheless, USA Basketball will honor her throughout the FIBA World Cup.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Trade

We're just weeks away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season but big NBA trades have still been happening around the league. While it seems unlikely that anything will top the recent Donovan Mitchell trade, two teams still made a swap that could have a big impact on the coming season.
DETROIT, MI
