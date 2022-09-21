ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Chappaqua Men Gets 21 Years in Jail for Gunpoint Robbery of 176 Kilos of Cocaine

It is not often that you hear about a drug dealer who lives in Chappaqua, but on September 22, US Attorney SDNY Damian Williams announced that DEEJAY WHITE was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in the Bronx targeting more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of that firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, WHITE pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed this sentence.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
PIX11

Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Man Gets 21 Years for Bronx Gunpoint Cocaine Robbery & Gun Smuggling into Federal Prison

Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced on Thursday, Sept. 22, that Deejay White was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his participation in a May 29, 2019, gunpoint robbery in The Bronx. The incident involved the targeting of more than 150 kilograms of cocaine; his participation in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband, including narcotics and a firearm, into a federal detention facility; and his possession of the firearm while incarcerated. On July 23, 2021, White pled guilty before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who imposed the 21-year sentence.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC correction officers took bribes from Bloods gang members: feds

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two New York City correction officers have admitted they were paid by Bloods gang members to smuggle drugs and phones into Rikers Island, authorities said Tuesday. Officers Katrina Patterson, 31, and Krystle Burrell, 35, pleaded guilty to bribery during different proceedings at Brooklyn Federal Court. Patterson accepted more than $34,000 in bribes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island supermarket worker starts $2 million wrongful-arrest lawsuit over Rudy Giuliani ‘backslap’ incident: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A day after prosecutors agreed to drop charges against him, the former Charleston supermarket worker accused of assaulting ex-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani inside the store three months ago filed a $2 million Notice of Claim against the city alleging he was wrongfully arrested, the New York Post reported.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Jamaica Man Indicted in Slaying of Girlfriend and her Family

The three victims were discovered in this 155th Street home in Jamaica. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that Travis Blake, 29, has been indicted by a. Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on murder charges and other crimes for the June 2022 murders of his girlfriend, her adult son and niece inside her Jamaica home.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Texts: Son’s plot against reputed mobster dad

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who miraculously survived multiple gunshots in 2018 outside his father’s home, leaned forward in court Thursday to watch an alleged murder plot unfold on text messages displayed on monitors. Federal prosecutors say his brother, Anthony, was planning murders for hire against Salvatore and his father, Sylvester, along with members of the Bloods gang.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald Community Newspapers

Weapons and drugs found at jail in East Meadow

Twenty inmates are under investigation at the Nassau County Correctional Facility after weapons and drugs were found in the jail in East Meadow. The contraband was found during a raid as part of an operation to clean up the jail under the new leadership of Acting Sheriff Anthony LaRocco and Commissioner of Corrections Michael Sposato.
EAST MEADOW, NY
NY1

Man charged with killing EMT deemed fit for trial: DA

A Bronx man accused of fatally hitting an EMT with her own ambulance in 2017 has been deemed fit to stand trial, in a reversal of a previous ruling, prosecutors said. Health care professionals evaluating Jose Gonzalez at the state’s Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton found he was “no longer an incapacitated person,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement Wednesday.
BRONX, NY

