Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 22, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
WFMJ.com
Suspect indicted for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
A grand jury has found enough evidence to charge the man who investigators say shot a man they drove the victim to Youngstown Police headquarters. A three-count indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charges 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown with murder, having a weapon under a disability, and tampering with evidence.
cleveland19.com
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
WFMJ.com
Lordstown prosecutor sentenced to one year probation after OVI incident, charges dismissed
Lordstown prosecutor and former Newton Falls Law Director, Andrew Joseph Fritz has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to amended charges stemming from an OVI arrest back in June. Fritz pled guilty to one count of Physical Control in Warren Municipal Court on Friday with his...
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife
A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
Man arrested by US Marshals for allegedly fatally shooting pregnant woman
A man wanted by Akron Police was arrested on Thursday by US Marshals for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant woman.
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy suspected of killing father says disease made him do it
Boardman Police released new details Tuesday morning on the murder a former sheriff's deputy is suspected of including the name of the victim.
Listen: Man’s call to police reporting fake active shooter situation at school
At least two Northeast Ohio schools were on lockdown in what's believed to be part of a statewide active shooter hoax involving schools.
Feds accuse man of robbing 10 Cleveland-area stores at gunpoint in three weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents on Thursday accused a Garfield Heights man of robbing 10 Cleveland-area stores at gunpoint in three weeks. Lawrence Sturdivant, 32, robbed stores and pharmacies in Shaker Heights and Cleveland by acting like he was buying candy before pulling out a gun and taking cash from the registers, according to court records.
Warren man charged by feds with 23 counts of selling drugs
An indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court charges a Warren man with selling drugs from March 2021 until this February.
Man flown to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa, state troopers looking for gunman
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa. State troopers are looking for the gunman. County dispatchers said officers and medics were sent to the 1100 block of Main Street at around 2:57 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived...
Newton Falls man ordered to pay $5K for dog’s death
Newton Falls man was ordered to pay a woman for the death of her dog and to show the court that he euthanized his pit bull following an attack.
WFMJ.com
Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth
Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
whbc.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
wtae.com
Man arrested after Beaver County carjacking
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in Beaver County Wednesday. Chippewa Police arrested Nathan Kistner after a search that involved multiple agencies. According to court papers, Kistner escaped from a recovery house and later assaulted a woman. The 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges including robbery and...
WFMJ.com
St. Joseph Hospital staff members say they were punched, bitten by Niles woman
A Niles woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after allegedly assaulting staff members at the St. Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Warren. According to a report filed in Warren Municipal Court, two employees working in the ER last week were punched, bitten, and “bull rushed” by 27-year-old Abrianna Tringale, who they say was being “belligerent”.
