Youngstown, OH

Comments / 2

WFMJ.com

Suspect indicted for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station

A grand jury has found enough evidence to charge the man who investigators say shot a man they drove the victim to Youngstown Police headquarters. A three-count indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charges 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown with murder, having a weapon under a disability, and tampering with evidence.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife

A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth

Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
AKRON, OH
wtae.com

Man arrested after Beaver County carjacking

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in Beaver County Wednesday. Chippewa Police arrested Nathan Kistner after a search that involved multiple agencies. According to court papers, Kistner escaped from a recovery house and later assaulted a woman. The 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges including robbery and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

St. Joseph Hospital staff members say they were punched, bitten by Niles woman

A Niles woman has pleaded not guilty to charges filed after allegedly assaulting staff members at the St. Joseph Medical Center’s Emergency Room in Warren. According to a report filed in Warren Municipal Court, two employees working in the ER last week were punched, bitten, and “bull rushed” by 27-year-old Abrianna Tringale, who they say was being “belligerent”.
NILES, OH

