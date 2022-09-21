Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
The Fed’s interest rate hikes are going to hit the most vulnerable
When the Federal Reserve board hiked interest rates by another three-quarters of a point this week, the move was widely applauded by the business press. The rate hike showed the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation. While this is arguably true, it also showed the Fed’s willingness to make the...
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Federal Reserve takes truly cruel turn with interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, is taking a cold-hearted turn in its effort to stem inflation. Powell has gotten more vocal in recent weeks about the need for the economy to sustain some “pain” as a result of increasing interest rates, which is effectively the only tool the Fed has to stem inflation. The conceit is that raising interest rates will decrease the money in circulation and, in turn, lower prices. And the obvious downside to decreasing the money in circulation is that it may lead to a recession.
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
CNBC
Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments
Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
CNBC
Full recap of the Fed’s rate hike and Powell’s comments on the outlook for future increases
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Chair Jerome Powell gave an update update on the central bank's economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall after Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red after the crucial FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) all fell by 1.7%, 1.71%, and 1.8%, respectively. Wednesday marked the last day of the Fed’s FOMC meeting, where the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike. Although this was expected, forward projections for the Fed Funds rate came in higher than expected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle
The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of...
Comments / 0