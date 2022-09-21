ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
MSNBC

Federal Reserve takes truly cruel turn with interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, is taking a cold-hearted turn in its effort to stem inflation. Powell has gotten more vocal in recent weeks about the need for the economy to sustain some “pain” as a result of increasing interest rates, which is effectively the only tool the Fed has to stem inflation. The conceit is that raising interest rates will decrease the money in circulation and, in turn, lower prices. And the obvious downside to decreasing the money in circulation is that it may lead to a recession.
US News and World Report

Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
CNBC

Gold reverses losses on Fed Chair Powell's comments

Gold reversed losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell explained the central bank's reasoning for hiking interest rates on Wednesday. Spot gold initially fell after the Fed increased interest rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row. The central bank also indicated it will continue hiking above the current level.
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations Fall in September; Sentiment Rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week. The University of Michigan's survey on Friday followed in...
US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall after Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75%

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red after the crucial FOMC meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) all fell by 1.7%, 1.71%, and 1.8%, respectively. Wednesday marked the last day of the Fed’s FOMC meeting, where the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike. Although this was expected, forward projections for the Fed Funds rate came in higher than expected.
BBC

Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle

The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
UPI News

Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 197.26 points, or 0.64%, to close at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.69% to 3,899.89,...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of...
