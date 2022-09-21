Read full article on original website
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
contagionlive.com
Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid
COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
HRT: inside the complex global supply chain behind a $20bn market
In the centre of the factory stand 31 reactors: giant metal globes that can hold up to 10,000 litres of liquid each. Every week, gleaming stainless steel drums arrive by truck at this plant on the outskirts of Oss, in the Netherlands. Their contents are poured into the reactors through a funnel, dissolved, and then heated to boiling point. Standing by one of the vast containers, the factory manager, Robert Dam, compares it to a “cooking pot”. Peering inside, we can see the light liquid bubbling away.
Financial inclusion for the ‘unbanked’ could ease US economic woes
Across rural America and in urban centers throughout the country, there is a little-known roadblock to economic growth and personal prosperity that is keeping millions of people from achieving financial independence and building personal prosperity. Many people are “unbanked” and lack a bank account, while others are “underbanked” and need...
pharmacytimes.com
The Pharmacist’s Role: Opioid-related Risks With a Psychiatric Drug
Pharmacists dispensing Lybalvi should understand that potentially life-threatening consequences can occur if opioids are taken concurrently. This article reflects the views of the authors and should not be construed to represent FDA’s views or policies. Introduction. On May 28, 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi, a drug combination of olanzapine...
In the 'Aviation Oscars', Delta is the best US airline – but it's still ranked only 24th in the world
Southwest Airlines trailed more than ten spots behind Delta at number 35, followed by JetBlue Airways at 41.
Invest in homes in Argentina, England, and more for as little as $100 via these fractional-ownership startups
Whether investing for gains or for pleasure, these two startups help investors reap the benefits of overseas real-estate investing.
pharmatimes.com
AstraZeneca’s Tezspire approved in the EU for patients with severe asthma
Tezspire is a maintenance therapy for patients with no phenotype or biomarker limitations. AstraZeneca’s Tezspire – also known as Tezepelumab – has been approved in the EU as an add-on maintenance treatment in patients 12 years and older with severe asthma who are inadequately controlled with high dose inhaled corticosteroids plus another medicinal product.
How to Kick Antidepressant Drugs Without Triggering a Relapse: New Research
Some patients trying to quit anti-depressant drugs experience withdrawal effects that linger for months, even years. Newsweek spoke with a leading researcher about how to avoid them.
Nature.com
Efficacy of psychotropic medications on suicide and self-injury: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials
Using psychotropic medications to treat and prevent self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) has become increasingly popular, but conclusive evidence supporting the efficacy this approach remains elusive. To empirically examine whether psychotropic medications are efficacious treatments for SITBs, the present meta-analysis comprehensively summarizes all published randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that have reported the causal effects of psychotropic medications on suicide and self-injury. A total of 251 papers from 718 unique RCTs were included. A frequentist pairwise approach was adopted for meta-analyses. Potential effect modifiers were examined via met regressions and potential biases were evaluated through sensitivity analyses. On average, medications yielded an 8% reduction in SITB frequency and a reduction of 0.2 standard deviations in symptoms and severity. Findings were largely consistent across potential effect modifiers, and significant evidence of publication bias was not detected. Only one medication class (i.e., antipsychotics) and two specific medications (i.e., citalopram, ketamine) produced larger-than-average treatment effects. Psychostimulants and typical antipsychotics may produce iatrogenic effects. Less than 4% of included studies required individuals to exhibit SITBs, and nearly half of analyzed effects were drawn from studies that excluded individuals on the basis of SITB risk. Taken together, findings suggest that psychotropic medications produce small treatment effects on SITBs; however, these findings should be considered in light of the methodological constraints of the existing literature, including the lack of studies intentionally including individuals with SITBs. It is critical for future RCTs to prioritize including individuals with existing SITBs to further clarify treatment effects in self-injurious and suicidal populations. Additional research is needed to better understand the treatment mechanisms of psychotropic medications and identify the causal processes underlying SITBs.
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage
Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
